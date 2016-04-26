FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings; Jakarta leads
April 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings; Jakarta leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell for a second day on Tuesday, led by Indonesia, as
cautious investors adopted a wait and watch approach ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later this
week.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.5
percent to a near two-week low at 0538 GMT, led by financial
stocks, while poor earning expectations dragged large caps
lower.
    Jakarta-based Trimegah Research said in a note it expects
Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk and
heavy equipment distributor United Tractors to post
disappointing earnings in the March quarter.
    Astra shares were down 2 percent while those of United
Tractors fell 2.5 percent.
    Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further
easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve, which lifted its benchmark
overnight interest rate in December for the first time in nearly
a decade, meets on Wednesday. 
    The Singapore share index fell 0.8 percent to a near
two-week low, led by financial stocks.
    Malaysia's stock index was down 0.7 percent, while
the Philippines Composite Index was 0.4 percent weaker.
    Bucking the trend, the Thai SET index was up 0.1
percent, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.7
percent, led by gains in real estate stocks, following a slight
correction in the previous session. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at                                                 
 0539 GMT                                          
  Market         Current          previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore      2877.8           2900.28          -0.78
  Bangkok        1410.68          1408.71          0.14
  Manila         7220.23          7250.13          -0.41
  Jakarta        4805.459         4878.862         -1.50
  Kuala Lumpur   1702.08          1714.51          -0.72
  Ho Chi Minh    595.84           591.58           0.72
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

