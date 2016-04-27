SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Fed, BOJ policy decisions

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of central bank policy decisions in the United States and Japan. While the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady later in the day when the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting ends, it could also take a more upbeat view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate hikes. "Everybody is on a wait-and-see mood. They want to see the Fed views on the U.S. economy and Bank of Japan's stimulus measures," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. The Bank of Japan makes its policy decision on Thursday amid some speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary stimulus scheme, which includes negative interest rates on some deposits at the BOJ. Thailand's SET index was down 0.4 percent, Singapore's Strait Times Index fell 0.5 percent, Malaysia declined 0.5 percent, and the Philippines traded 0.9 percent weaker. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent in first-half trade, with most shares heading south led by banks. Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index was trading 0.4 percent higher, heading for its first gain in three sessions. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0515 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2880.39 2894.66 -0.49 Bangkok 1412.76 1418.78 -0.42 Manila 7144.98 7211.92 -0.93 Jakarta 4830.72 4814.093 0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1684.31 1692.5 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 595.45 598.48 -0.51 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)