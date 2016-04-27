FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Fed, BOJ policy decisions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Fed, BOJ policy decisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of
central bank policy decisions in the United States and Japan.
    While the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest
rates steady later in the day when the two-day Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) meeting ends, it could also take a more
upbeat view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate
hikes. 
    "Everybody is on a wait-and-see mood. They want to see the
Fed views on the U.S. economy and Bank of Japan's stimulus
measures," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip
Capital in Bangkok.
    The Bank of Japan makes its policy decision on Thursday amid
some speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary
stimulus scheme, which includes negative interest rates on some
deposits at the BOJ.
    Thailand's SET index was down 0.4 percent,
Singapore's Strait Times Index fell 0.5 percent, Malaysia
 declined 0.5 percent, and the Philippines traded
0.9 percent weaker.    
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent in
first-half trade, with most shares heading south led by banks. 
    Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index was
trading 0.4 percent higher, heading for its first gain in three
sessions. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0515 GMT                                          
  Market               Current        previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore            2880.39        2894.66         -0.49
  Bangkok              1412.76        1418.78         -0.42
  Manila               7144.98        7211.92         -0.93
  Jakarta              4830.72        4814.093        0.35
  Kuala Lumpur         1684.31        1692.5          -0.48
  Ho Chi Minh          595.45         598.48          -0.51
 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.