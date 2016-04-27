FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly subdued ahead of Fed, BOJ policy decisions
April 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly subdued ahead of Fed, BOJ policy decisions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed weaker on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead
of central bank policy decisions in the United States and Japan.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates
steady later in the day when the two-day Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting ends. It could also take a more upbeat
view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate hikes.
 
    "Everybody is on a wait-and-see mood. They want to see the
Fed views on the U.S. economy and Bank of Japan's stimulus
measures," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip
Capital in Bangkok.
    The Bank of Japan will make its policy decision on Thursday
amid speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary
stimulus scheme, which includes negative interest rates on some
deposits at the BOJ.
    Thailand's SET index closed 0.5 percent down, led by
financial stocks while Singapore's Strait Times Index 
fell 0.7 percent to its lowest close since April 12.
    Malaysian shares recovered from early falls to
finish steady at a six-week closing low hit on Tuesday, despite
$25.62 million of foreign outflows.
    Philippine stocks fell 0.4 percent, led by industrial
and financial shares, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended 0.8 percent down as losses in several blue chips offset
gains in energy stocks.
    Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index ended
0.7 percent higher, its first gain in three sessions. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                      
  Market              Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2874.72    2894.66         -0.69
  Bangkok             1411.84    1418.78         -0.49
  Manila              7180.53    7211.92         -0.44
  Jakarta             4845.658   4814.093        0.66
  Kuala Lumpur        1692.34    1692.5          -0.01
  Ho Chi Minh         593.96     598.48          -0.76
                                                 
  Change in 2016                                 
  Market              Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore           2874.72    2882.73         -0.28
  Bangkok             1411.84    1288.02         9.61
  Manila              7180.53    6952.08         3.29
  Jakarta             4845.658   4593.008        5.50
  Kuala Lumpur        1692.34    1692.51         -0.01
  Ho Chi Minh         593.96     579.03          2.58
 ($1 = 3.9100 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

