SE Asia Stocks-Trade mixed as investors focus on corporate results
April 28, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Trade mixed as investors focus on corporate results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged while investors kept an eye on local
corporate earnings.
    The Malaysian index fell 0.8 percent, dragged by
shares of cigarette firm British American Tobacco Bhd 
which slumped as much as 8.5 percent, touching their lowest in
over four years.
    The stock extended a 4.4 percent loss from the previous
session after the company posted a 29 percent drop in quarterly
earnings, prompting target price cuts by several brokerage
firms.
    "The Fed meeting was a non-event, and both global and
domestic markets continue to focus on fundamentals and
earnings," said Dang Maulida, an analyst with KDB Daewoo
Securities in Jakarta.
    The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but kept
the door open to a hike in June while showing little sign it was
in a hurry to tighten. 
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines rose
by 0.3 percent each, while the Indonesian index eased
marginally.
    Shares of Indonesian brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia
 surged more than 16 percent, heading for their best
day since Sept. 15, after first-quarter earnings more than
doubled from a year ago.  
      
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS   
    
 Change 0447 GMT
 Market         Current    Prev    Pct move
                           close   
 Singapore       2884.65  2874.72      0.35
 Kuala Lumpur    1678.48  1692.34     -0.82
 Bangkok         1407.04  1411.84     -0.34
 Jakarta         4838.57  4845.66     -0.15
 Manila          7201.85  7180.53      0.30
 Ho Chi Minh      595.15   593.96      0.20
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
