SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia falls on continued foreign selling
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia falls on continued foreign selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were trading lower on Friday amid weakness in global
markets while Indonesia headed for its first fall in three
sessions as foreign investors continued to sell local equities
on disappointing earnings.
    Indonesia's main stock index was 0.4 percent lower,
led by market heavyweights PT Unilever Indonesia and
PT Gudang Garam.
    "So far, 30 companies under our coverage have reported their
first-quarter financials with aggregate earnings growth being 1
percent year-on-year which was quite disappointing, even though
on a quarter-on-quarter the growth was still on an upward
trend," Maybank KimEng Indonesia wrote. 
    Foreign investors were seen offloading local equities on
Friday, on track for a fourth straight session of selling.
    Philippine stocks were down 0.4 percent and headed
for their second consecutive weekly loss. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's index rose 0.9 percent.
    In the wider Asian market, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5
percent after Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged and U.S.
first-quarter GDP growth came in lower than expected.
 
         
For Asian Companies click;   
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on 0459 GMT                                
 Market           Current    Prev close  Pct change
 Singapore          2847,46      2862,3       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1668,84     1674,76       -0.35
 Bangkok            1396,46     1399,91       -0.25
 Jakarta            4830,56     4848,39       -0.37
 Manila              7131,1     7162,56       -0.44
 Ho Chi Mihn         597,14      591,67        0.92
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
