SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; banking stocks drag Singapore lower
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; banking stocks drag Singapore lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes fell on Friday amid weakness in global markets, with
Singapore leading the losses, dragged by banking stocks on lower
earnings, and Indonesian shares declining on selling by foreign
investors.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.8 percent,
concluding the week with a 3.5 percent loss, its worst weekly
decline in more than three months.
    Three heavy-weight banking stocks pulled the Singapore index
lower, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd falling
1.46 percent after its March quarter earnings missed analysts'
forecast. 
    Shares of rivals United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS
Group Holdings fell more than 1 percent each.
    Indonesia's main stock index closed 0.2 percent
lower, dragged by market heavyweights PT Unilever Indonesia
 and PT Gudang Garam.
    "So far, 30 companies under our coverage have reported their
first-quarter financials with aggregate earnings growth being 1
percent year-on-year which was quite disappointing, even though
on a quarter-on-quarter the growth was still on an upward
trend," Maybank KimEng Indonesia wrote. 
    Foreign investors were seen offloading local equities on
Friday, their fourth straight session of selling.
    Philippine stocks closed marginally lower, while
Malaysian shares fell 0.1 percent.
    Bucking the trend, the Thai stock index posted its
first gain in three sessions and Vietnam's index jumped
1.1 percent.
    Most Southeast Asian markets will be closed on Monday for
Labour Day, with the exception of Indonesia and the Philippines.
         
For Asian Companies click;   
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 Change on                                 
 day                               
 Market        Current   Prev      Pct
                         Close     Change
 Singapore      2838.52    2862.3     -0.83
 Kuala Lumpur   1672.72   1674.76     -0.12
 Thailand       1404.61   1399.91      0.34
 Jakarta        4838.58   4848.39      -0.2
 Manila         7159.29   7162.56     -0.05
 Ho Chi Mihn     598.37    591.67      1.13
                                           
 Change on                                 
 year                              
                Current  End 2015       Pct
                                     Change
 Singapore      2838.52   2882.73     -1.53
 Kuala Lumpur   1672.72   1692.51     -1.17
 Thailand       1404.61   1288.02      9.05
 Jakarta        4838.58   4593.01      5.35
 Manila         7159.29   6952.08      2.98
 Ho Chi Minh     598.37    579.03      3.34
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

