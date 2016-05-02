FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks hit 7-week low on election jitters
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks hit 7-week low on election jitters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell to their
lowest in seven weeks ahead of elections in the country, while
disappointing corporate earnings results continued to hurt
sentiment in Indonesia.
    The Philippine index fell 2.4 percent to its lowest
since March 10, ahead of the May 9 election, as the lack of
clarity in presidential front-runner Rodrigo Duterte's economic
policy caused market jitters.
    "He has not been very specific on his economic policy,
that's why there have been market jitters. He appeared before a
business group last week and it was not received favourably,"
Luz Lorenzo, an analyst with Maybank KimEng in Manila said.
 
    Indonesia's stock index fell 0.7 percent on
lingering disappointment over first-quarter results.
    Other markets in Southeast Asia are closed to mark the
Labour Day.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS   
    
 Change 0421 GMT
 Market         Current     Prev     Pct move
                            close    
 Jakarta         4804.99    4838.58      -0.70
 Manila          6985.98    7159.29      -2.42
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.