SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks hit 7-week low on election jitters

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell to their lowest in seven weeks ahead of elections in the country, while disappointing corporate earnings results continued to hurt sentiment in Indonesia. The Philippine index fell 2.4 percent to its lowest since March 10, ahead of the May 9 election, as the lack of clarity in presidential front-runner Rodrigo Duterte's economic policy caused market jitters. "He has not been very specific on his economic policy, that's why there have been market jitters. He appeared before a business group last week and it was not received favourably," Luz Lorenzo, an analyst with Maybank KimEng in Manila said. Indonesia's stock index fell 0.7 percent on lingering disappointment over first-quarter results. Other markets in Southeast Asia are closed to mark the Labour Day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change 0421 GMT Market Current Prev Pct move close Jakarta 4804.99 4838.58 -0.70 Manila 6985.98 7159.29 -2.42 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)