SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes end weaker on global growth concerns
May 5, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes end weaker on global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Thursday, led by the Philippines, as weak economic data and
corporate earnings results added to concerns over global
economic growth.
    Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower
pace in April than in March, a private survey showed on
Thursday, although firms resumed adding staff after a rare
decline the previous month. 
    That has added to concerns raised by disappointing
manufacturing data from China and growth and inflation forecast
downgrades by the European Commission.
    The Philippine stock index fell 1.2 percent and
Malaysia finished 0.8 percent lower amid $51.02 million
net foreign outflow. 
    Singapore's Strait Times Index dropped 0.2 percent to
a more than two-month closing low.
    Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in a note that
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. jobs report
scheduled for Friday.
    "There was little news overnight to turn sentiment which is
now decidedly cautious given weak corporate earnings and
economic data," NetResearch said.
    Mixed data on the services sector in the United States also
weighed on sentiment. The vast U.S. services sector expanded in
April as new orders and employment accelerated, offering hope
economic growth would rebound after a sluggish first quarter,
data showed on Wednesday. 
    But other figures showed private employers hired the fewest
workers in three years, sparking concerns the all-important
payrolls report might also disappoint.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's VN index closed 0.4
percent higher, boosted by banking shares on upbeat earnings
results.
    Indonesia's markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2767.81    2773.07         -0.19
  Manila                   6999.75    7081.86         -1.16
  Kuala Lumpur             1645.09    1657.58         -0.75
  Ho Chi Minh              601.51     599.07          +0.41
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2767.81    2882.73         -3.99
  Bangkok                  1390.7     1288.02         7.97
  Manila                   6999.75    6952.08         0.69
  Jakarta                  4822.595   4593.008        5.00
  Kuala Lumpur             1645.09    1692.51         -2.80
  Ho Chi Minh              601.51     579.03          3.88
 ($1 = 4.0020 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
