SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall ahead of U.S. payrolls data
May 6, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, led by Singapore, as cautious investors awaited
direction from U.S. payrolls data while concerns over global
economic growth persisted in the wake of weak data from China.
    Singapore's Strait Times Index fell more than 1.1
percent to a more than two-month low led by financials.
    "Investors are awaiting announcement of the nonfarm payrolls
report later today," Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in a
note.
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week, posting the biggest gain in
more than a year, although its four-week average, often seen as
a better gauge of the underlying trend, still stood near a
four-decade low. 
    Investors are already concerned over the slower pace of
expansion last month in China's services sector, compared with
March, which added to worries over China's disappointing
manufacturing data and downgrades on growth and inflation
forecast by the European Commission.
    The Philippine stock index fell 0.5 percent while
Malaysia's was down 0.04 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's VN index was up 1
percent, boosted by financials on upbeat earnings results.
    Markets in Indonesia and Thailand were
closed on Friday for a holiday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0506 GMT                                           
  Market                     Current   previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                  2734.59   2767.81         -1.20
  Manila                     6963.27   6999.75         -0.52
  Kuala Lumpur               1644.35   1645.09         -0.04
  Ho Chi Minh                607.63    601.51          1.02
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

