SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises on likely Duterte win; Thai, S'pore down
May 10, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises on likely Duterte win; Thai, S'pore down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were trading
mostly flat to lower on Tuesday, tracking regional markets, but
the Philippine index reversed course to inch up after maverick
mayor Rodrigo Duterte looked certain to become the country's
next president.
    The Philippine stock index was up 0.5 percent at 0340
GMT, after earlier falling as much as 0.7 percent. 
    In Manila, a rolling ballot count by a Philippine election
commission-accredited watchdog showed Duterte had about 39
percent of votes cast. 
    "We think the market will remain volatile - it will take
time to understand the broader impact on the economy from Mr.
Duterte's win," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.
    Asian markets were at two-month lows as weak oil prices
weighed on sentiment, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.1
percent. 
    Oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Monday, but were
steady on Tuesday as brimming inventories and a looming refined
products glut offset supply disruptions in Canada and elsewhere.
 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent led by
energy stocks, with PTT PCL and PTT Exploration
 falling more than 2 percent. 
    Singapore was down 0.1 percent after earlier falling
as much as 1 percent ahead of the release of Chinese inflation
data for April. 
    China's consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in
April, while a four-year slump in producer prices continued to
show signs of moderating, easing strains on companies facing
sluggish demand and high debt levels. 
    Golden Agri-Resources fell more than 2.6 percent,
while Wilmar International was trading down 2 percent.
    
    For Asian Companies click;    
        
  STOCK MARKETS                                                
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current       prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore                2760.84       2766.06      -0.19
  Bangkok                  1388.47       1394.14      -0.41
  Manila                   7026.32       6991.87      0.49
  Jakarta                  4753.407      4749.315     0.09
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.44       1632.19      0.08
  Ho Chi Minh              599.76        603.85       -0.68
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore                2760.84       2882.73      -4.23
  Bangkok                  1388.47       1288.02      7.80
  Manila                   7026.32       6952.08      1.07
  Jakarta                  4753.407      4593.008     3.49
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.44       1692.51      -3.49
  Ho Chi Minh              599.76        579.03       3.58
 

 (Reporting by Renju Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
