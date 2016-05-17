SE Asia Stocks-Rise as oil extends gains; Indonesia flat

By Rushil Dutta May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares traded steady on Tuesday as losses in finance stocks were offset by gains in other sectors, while other Southeast Asian stock markets rose on higher oil prices, with Vietnam hitting a nine-month high. The Jakarta Finance Index fell more than 1 percent, dragged down by the country's three largest state-controlled banks. Sentiment on banking stocks was hit after Bank Mandiri , the largest lender by assets, reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and forecast higher NPL. "Given the management guidance, we think the banking sector still poses downside risks, particularly from rising NPL and noise on lending rate intervention," Trimegah Securities said in a note. Oil futures rose for a second straight session as the market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices. Vietnam shares hit a more than nine-month high, riding on energy stocks. PetroVietnam Gas climbed 3.6 percent, while PetroVietnam Well & Drilling Services Corp advanced 5.6 percent. Malaysia was on track for its first gain in three sessions, while Singapore shares rose to its highest level since May 5, with oil-rig firm Keppel Corp rising 4.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2771.88 2736.06 1.31 Bangkok 1406.36 1397.63 0.62 Manila 7523.57 7511.74 0.16 Jakarta 4726.147 4731.562 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1632.12 1621.21 0.67 Ho Chi Minh 620.59 615.78 0.78 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2772.44 2882.73 -3.83 Bangkok 1406.36 1288.02 9.19 Manila 7524.23 6952.08 8.23 Jakarta 4726.147 4593.008 2.90 Kuala Lumpur 1632.12 1692.51 -3.57 Ho Chi Minh 620.59 579.03 7.18 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)