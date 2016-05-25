FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as strong U.S. data boosts risk appetite
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as strong U.S. data boosts risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    May 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday, with Philippine shares leading the gains, as upbeat
U.S. home sales data and growing support for the British
campaign to remain in the European Union boosted risk appetite.
    U.S. new home sales raced to an eight-year peak in April and
prices hit a record high, offering further evidence of a pick-up
in economic growth early in the second quarter. 
    "Investors are less concerned about the global slowdown
because of upbeat data coming out of the U.S. and Europe," said
Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
    "European stability is more definite right now because less
people will vote on exit of UK from the European Union." 
    A survey for the Daily Telegraph newspaper found that among
those who definitely plan to vote during the June 23 referendum,
support for remaining in the union stood at 55 percent while
backing for a British exit was at 42 percent. 
    Philippine stocks rose 1.2 percent, extending gains
into a third session, led by financials. Bank of the
Philippine Islands gained 1.9 pct.
    Singapore's Straits Times index gained over 1 percent
even though the city-state cut its trade outlook for this year
after marginal first-quarter GDP growth. 
    Financial and oil and gas stocks led the gains, with DBS
Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, and Keppel
Corp among the best performers.
    Indonesia was up after Tuesday's loss, while
Thailand extended gains, led by energy stocks. Thai
state-owned oil and gas firm PTT Pcl rose 1.7 percent. 
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                 
 Change at 0517                                 
 GMT                                    
 Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                             Close      
 Singapore       2779.91     2750.23    1.08
 Bangkok         1392.43     1384.26    0.59
 Manila          7447.5      7356.72    1.23
 Jakarta         4750.222    4710.785   0.84
 Kuala Lumpur    1625.65     1625.84    -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh     614.67      611.62     0.50
 Change on year                         
 Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
 Singapore       2779.22     2882.73    -3.59
 Bangkok         1392.18     1288.02    8.09
 Manila          7447.5      6952.08    7.13
 Jakarta         4750.222    4593.008   3.42
 Kuala Lumpur    1625.65     1692.51    -3.95
 Ho Chi Minh     614.67      579.03     6.16
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.