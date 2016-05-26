FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore shares rise on oil price gains, Philippines down
May 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore shares rise on oil price gains, Philippines down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    May 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian share markets were mixed
on Thursday as Singapore's energy stocks gained after oil prices
hit a seven-month high, while Philippine stocks fell on what
analysts said was a technical correction.
    The Philippine index led losses in the region with a
1.3 percent fall, snapping a three-session rising streak and
heading towards its worst intraday performance since last
Friday.
    "The decline in the Philippine market is a normal technical
move - rising oil prices may be a reason for some people to take
some profit, but this is a market correction more than anything
else," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst at Manila-based brokerage
firm Eagle Equities.
    Shares of conglomerate J.G. Summit Holdings Inc led
the losses among industrial stocks, falling 9.05 percent after
the company announced a discounted share sale, triggering some
selling pressure.
    The biggest percentage leader in the region was Singapore's
Straits Times index, up marginally for a second day, led
by oil and gas shares.
    Brent oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel for the first
time in nearly seven months after U.S. government figures showed
a sharper-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks last week. 
    Shares of oil-rig company Keppel Corp rose 2.28
percent while those of offshore-driller Sembcorp Marine
 were up 1.3 percent.
    Vietnam shares fell 0.62 percent, snapping two sessions of
marginal gains, while Indonesian stocks fell 0.19 percent,
surrendering their slight gains from early trading.
    The Thai index rose marginally, with financial
stocks leading the gains, followed by energy shares.
    Shares in oil and gas company PTT PCL were up 0.33
percent, retaining gains from the previous session.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was almost flat, struggling to extend its
rebound from Tuesday's 12-week low.    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change at 0502                                       
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2782.55       2766.66      0.57
  Bangkok          1400.48       1397.63      0.20
  Manila           7366.58       7463.95      -1.30
  Jakarta          4764.654      4772.977     -0.17
  Kuala Lumpur     1631.65       1630.96      0.04
  Ho Chi Minh      607.12        611.89       -0.78
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2782.55       2882.73      -3.48
  Bangkok          1400.48       1288.02      8.73
  Manila           7366.58       6952.08      5.96
  Jakarta          4764.654      4593.008     3.74
  Kuala Lumpur     1631.65       1692.51      -3.60
  Ho Chi Minh      607.12        579.03       4.85
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
