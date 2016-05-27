FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Gain on positive U.S. econ data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain on positive U.S. econ data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    May 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on Friday,
taking a cue from broader Asian shares, as positive U.S.
economic data boosted risk appetite and raised expectations of
an interest rate increase as early as June. 
    Data out of the U.S. on Thursday showed durable goods
orders, pending home sales and initial jobless claims coming in
strong, sending the dollar on track for its best monthly
performance since November. 
    Sentiment also improved after Group of Seven leaders said in
a summit declaration that a British exit from the European Union
would be a serious risk to global economic growth, comments that
found support from British Prime Minister David Cameron.
 
    Financial markets are now looking to the revisions of U.S.
first-quarter GDP data and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
at a Harvard University-sponsored event later on Friday.   
    "Asian shares today are basically taking cues from the
Western markets. The broader markets are reacting to impending
Yellen's speech, but news from the G7 meeting is a more positive
stimulus for stocks in general," said Alex Tiu, senior analyst
at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
    "Markets will remain volatile ahead of the June Fed meeting
in coming weeks. Investors are cautious, and are on 'wait and
see' mode because of the increasing odds of a rate hike.
Investors are also keeping a keen eye out for more data from the
U.S."
    Asian shares climbed, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.9 percent
to a more than three-week high. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 1 percent
higher, led by financials. The index rose 1.4 percent this week.
    "The gains in Singapore are coming from financial stocks
which tend to gain from rate hikes," a Singapore-based analyst
said.
    DBS Group Holdings closed up 1.4 percent, while
UOB Holdings gained 0.9 percent.
    Indonesia ended in positive territory on Friday and
was up 2.2 percent on the week, the biggest weekly percentage
gainer in the region.
    Thai shares rose 0.8 percent, led by financials and
energy stocks.
    The index was up 1.9 percent this week, the second biggest
weekly gainer.
    The Philippine index recovered from losses earlier in
the day to end higher, led by telecommunication services. The
index rose 1.5 percent this week.
    Vietnam ended 0.6 percent higher on Friday, but fell
1.1 percent on the week.

For Asian Companies click; 
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                            
  Change day                                               
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        2802.51       2773.31         1.05
  Bangkok          1412.67       1401.64         0.79
  Manila           7411.68       7376.38         0.48
  Jakarta          4814.731      4784.565        0.63
  Kuala Lumpur     1637.19       1631.09         0.37
  Ho Chi Minh      608.11        604.34          0.62
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore        2802.51       2882.73         -2.78
  Bangkok          1412.67       1288.02         9.68
  Manila           7411.68       6952.08         6.61
  Jakarta          4814.731      4593.008        4.83
  Kuala Lumpur     1637.19       1692.51         -3.27
  Ho Chi Minh      608.11        579.03          5.02
    

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.