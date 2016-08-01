FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up as chances of U.S. rate hike abate; Indonesia hits 14-mth high
August 1, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up as chances of U.S. rate hike abate; Indonesia hits 14-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday tracking Asian peers, as poor U.S. economic growth data
tempered expectations about a possible interest rate hike by the
Fed in the next few months.
    U.S. gross domestic product rose 1.2 percent in the
April-June period, less than half the 2.6 percent growth
economists had expected. 
    New York Fed President William Dudley said the Fed should be
cautious in raising rates due to lingering risks to the U.S.
economy. 
    The likelihood of the U.S. not raising rates any time soon
puts Asia in a better light as growth rates in the region are
higher than expected, said Grace Aller, an analyst with
Manila-based AP Securities.
    Asian shares hit a one-year peak, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.1
percent.
    Indonesian shares surged 2.3 pct to their highest in
fourteen months, driven by financial and telecom stocks.
    "People are buying heavily into the blue chips that posted
big losses last Friday," a trader said.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July eased slightly
from the previous month, the country's statistics bureau said on
Monday. Indonesia's July consumer price index rose 3.21 pct year
on year. 
    Thai stocks edged higher to their highest since May
2015 led by energy and consumer stock such as CP All PCL
, the country's largest convenience store chain.
    Thailand's annual headline consumer prices rose for a fourth
straight month in July, driven by higher prices of food and
cigarettes, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam fell as July factory
growth dipped to 4-month low as orders slowed. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                          
 Change on 0519 GMT                                      
  Market             Current       previous     Pct Move
                                   close        
  Singapore          2893.53       2868.69      0.87
  Bangkok            1527.37       1524.07      0.22
  Manila             8041.88       7963.11      0.99
  Jakarta            5337.306      5215.994     2.33
  Kuala Lumpur       1663.46       1653.26      0.62
  Ho Chi Minh        648.21        652.23       -0.62
                                                
 Change so far this                             
 year                                           
  Market             Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore          2893.53       2882.73      0.37
  Bangkok            1527.37       1288.02      18.58
  Manila             8041.88       6952.08      15.68
  Jakarta            5337.306      4593.008     16.21
  Kuala Lumpur       1663.46       1692.51      -1.72
  Ho Chi Minh        648.21        579.03       11.95
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)

