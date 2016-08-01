FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-End up as chances of U.S. rate hike abate; Indonesia at 15-mth high
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-End up as chances of U.S. rate hike abate; Indonesia at 15-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Hanna Paul
    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday as poor U.S. economic growth data tempered
expectations about a possible interest rate hike by the Fed in
the next few months.
    U.S. gross domestic product rose 1.2 percent in the
April-June period, less than half the 2.6 percent growth
economists had expected. 
    New York Fed President William Dudley said the Fed should be
cautious in raising rates due to lingering risks to the U.S.
economy. 
    The likelihood of the U.S. not raising rates any time soon
puts Asia in a better light as growth rates in the region are
higher than expected, said Grace Aller, an analyst with
Manila-based AP Securities.
    Indonesian shares closed up 2.8 percent at their
highest in fifteen months, driven by financial and telecom
stocks.
    "People are buying heavily into the blue chips that posted
big losses last Friday," a trader said.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July eased slightly
from the previous month, the country's statistics bureau said on
Monday. Indonesia's July consumer price index rose 3.21 pct year
on year. 
    The Philippines climbed more than 1 percent led by
financials and industrial stocks.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings was among the
top gainers in the index, rising as much as 2.7 percent after
posting a 12 percent rise in first-half core net income.
    Thailand ended down dragged by financials and
healthcare stocks such as Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public
Company Ltd.
    Thailand's annual headline consumer prices rose for a fourth
straight month in July, driven by higher prices of food and
cigarettes, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday. 
    The Thai central bank is expected to leave its policy rate
unchanged at 1.50 percent when the policy committee meets on
Aug. 3, according to a Reuters poll. 
    Vietnam fell as July factory growth dipped to 4-month
low after orders slowed. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                          
  Change on the day                                      
  Market             Current       previous     Pct Move
                                   close        
  Singapore          2892.52       2868.69      0.83
  Bangkok            1512.62       1524.07      -0.75
  Manila             8069.81       7963.11      1.34
  Jakarta            5361.576      5215.994     2.79
  Kuala Lumpur       1665.23       1653.26      0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         648.38        652.23       -0.59
                                                
  Change so far                                 
 this year                                      
  Market             Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore          2892.52       2882.73      0.34
  Bangkok            1512.62       1288.02      17.44
  Manila             8069.81       6952.08      16.08
  Jakarta            5361.576      4593.008     16.73
  Kuala Lumpur       1665.23       1692.51      -1.61
 Ho Chi Minh         648.38        579.03       11.98
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.