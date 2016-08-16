FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on oil gains, hopes of more global easing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 16, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on oil gains, hopes of more global easing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Justin George Varghese
    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday, in line with Asia, aided by gains in oil prices
overnight and on expectations of an extended phase of monetary
easing after downbeat economic data from major economies.
    Most countries are easing their monetary policies, with
Britain, Australia and New Zealand cutting rates in recent weeks
and Japan stepping up purchases of exchange-traded funds.
    Investors also await the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
July policy meeting, due on Wednesday, that could provide clues
on the U.S. central bank's plans to raise rates and its view on
the health of the economy. 
    The expected easing posture of central banks globally
suggests the Fed may be slower to raise short-term interest
rates and that could be reflected in the minutes, analysts said.
    "Recent sentiment levels are elevated and the policy easing
expectations that triggered the post-Brexit rally have largely
been digested," Nomura strategist Mixo Das said in a note.
    "We recommend taking profit on outperforming trades when
sentiment levels have moderated or Fed pricing has normalised."
    Investor sentiment was also boosted as oil prices hit
one-month highs on Monday, gaining 10 percent or more in a
three-day rally as speculation intensified over potential
producer action to support prices amid a glut. 
    Asian shares rose to one-year highs, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up
0.2 percent, after the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock indexes all
closed at life-time highs.
    Indonesian shares were up 0.9 percent, driven by
consumer staples, ahead of car sales and consumer sentiment data
due latest by Wednesday. 
    "Expect JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) to trade higher
following the record high performances of U.S. indexes and
continued oil price strength," said Taye Shim, an analyst with
Daewoo Securities Indonesia. 
    Malaysian shares were headed for their fifth session
of gains, led by telecom services and industrials, while
Philippine stocks rose for a second straight day, with
utilities leading the rise.
    Bucking the trend, Thai shares fell for a second straight
day, led by consumer non-cyclicals. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                      
  Change on 0453GMT                                  
  Market             Current   Prev. close   Pct Move
  Singapore          2874.36   2867.21       0.25
  Bangkok            1545.82   1549.11       -0.21
  Manila             7980.46   7960.17       0.25
  Jakarta            5366.905  5320.561      0.87
  Kuala Lumpur       1698.77   1690.33       0.50
  Ho Chi Minh        661.74    659.47        0.34
                                             
  Change so far                              
 this year                                   
  Market             Current   End prev yr   Pct Move
  Singapore          2874.36   2882.73       -0.29
  Bangkok            1545.82   1288.02       20.02
  Manila             7980.46   6952.08       14.79
  Jakarta            5366.905  4593.008      16.85
  Kuala Lumpur       1698.77   1692.51       0.37
  Ho Chi Minh        661.74    579.03        14.28
 


 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.