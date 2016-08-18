FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Fed minutes boost confidence
August 18, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Fed minutes boost confidence

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Justin George Varghese
    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Thursday as risk-taking appetite improved after minutes of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were
in no hurry to raise interest rates.
    Fed policymakers agree that more economic data is needed
before raising rates, although some see a need to tighten policy
soon, the minutes showed. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.6 percent, as investors added to
positions after a 14 percent rise over the last two months.
 
    Indonesian shares rose more than 1 percent and led
gains in Southeast Asia, with consumer and financial stocks
accounting for more than half the rise.
    PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk and PT Astra
International Tbk were among the top percentage
gainers.
    Thai shares rose over 1 percent and were headed for
their first rise in four sessions, driven by industrials.
    Philippine shares eked out small gains after data
showed second-quarter annual economic growth picked up to 7.0
percent from 6.8 percent in January-March. 
    Singapore shares were up after five straight sessions
of losses, led by consumer goods and services.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam and Malaysia 
traded lower. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                             
  Change on 4:40 GMT                                        
  Market                   Current    Prev. close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2845.06    2843.35      0.06
  Bangkok                  1547.65    1531.63      1.05
  Manila                   7948.77    7946.19      0.03
  Jakarta                  5442.716   5371.846     1.32
  Kuala Lumpur             1693.4     1694.32      -0.05
  Ho Chi Minh              659.67     660.51       -0.13
                                                   
  Change this year                                 
  Market                   Current    End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore                2845.06    2882.73      -1.31
  Bangkok                  1547.65    1288.02      20.16
  Manila                   7948.77    6952.08      14.34
  Jakarta                  5442.716   4593.008     18.50
  Kuala Lumpur             1693.4     1692.51      0.05
  Ho Chi Minh              659.67     579.03       13.93
 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

