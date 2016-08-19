FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Indonesia falls ahead of cenbank decision
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Indonesia falls ahead of cenbank decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Friday, in line with Asian peers, as investors booked
profits ahead of the weekend, while a rally in crude boosted
Vietnam and Singapore shares.
    Investors were also confused by mixed messages from the Fed,
with hawkish comments from New York Fed President William Dudley
and San Francisco Fed President John Williams clashing with the
Fed's July meeting minutes this week saying more data is needed
before interest rates can rise.  
    Markets are awaiting an annual meeting of central bankers
from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week, in
which Fed Chair Janet yellen is likely to cement expectations
for a slow pace of rate increases.
    Indonesian shares closed lower after two sessions of
gains as traders took a pause ahead of a central bank policy
meeting, but posted a weekly gain of 0.72 pct.
    The bank formally makes the 7-day reverse repurchase rate
its new benchmark on Friday, and a slim majority of analysts
believe the rate will be held steady on its debut. 
    "The consensus is pretty much a 25-basis point cut. But I
would argue that it is unlikely. I think the 7-day reverse repo
rate (the new benchmark) would stay unchanged at 5.25 percent,"
said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    Philippine shares ended lower, dragged down by banks.
SM Prime Holdings Inc and BDO Unibank Inc 
were among the top losers.
    Vietnam shares rose for a third straight session, led
by energy stocks such as Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
, and posted a weekly gain of 1 percent. 
    Brent crude oil prices hit an eight-week high as hopes that
producers could agree measures to support crude buoyed
sentiment. 
    Singapore closed higher as oil and gas stocks such as
Sembcorp Industries Ltd gained, but fell 0.82 percent
on the week. 
    Thai shares declined, weighed down by industrial
stocks including Thai Sugar Terminal PCL, while
Malaysia dropped as telecom stocks such as Axiata Group
Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd lost ground.   
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on day                                         
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2844.02       2836.98      0.25
  Bangkok          1538.76       1547.01      -0.53
  Manila           7930.75       7952.81      -0.28
  Jakarta          5416.035      5461.45      -0.83
  Kuala Lumpur     1687.68       1694.87      -0.42
  Ho Chi Minh      662.28        660.65       0.25
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2844.02       2882.73      -1.34
  Bangkok          1538.76       1288.02      19.47
  Manila           7930.75       6952.08      14.08
  Jakarta          5416.035      4593.008     17.92
  Kuala Lumpur     1687.68       1692.51      -0.29
  Ho Chi Minh      662.28        579.03       14.38
 

    


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.