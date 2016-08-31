FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Lukewarm as investors await Fed signals; Philippines down
August 31, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lukewarm as investors await Fed signals; Philippines down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
soft on Wednesday as investors waited to see if upcoming U.S.
jobs data could nudge the Federal Reserve into raising interest
rates as soon as September.
    Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a television
interview on Tuesday that the U.S. jobs market was nearly at
full strength and the pace of the central bank's interest rate
hikes would depend on how well the economy is doing.
 
    U.S. consumer confidence rose to an 11-month high in August,
with households more upbeat about the labour market, data
released on Tuesday showed, in a further sign that the economy
was regaining steam after faltering in the first half of the
year. 
    "Everybody is waiting for this Friday... (U.S. jobs data)
will probably give more signals whether the Fed will hike rates
in September," said Ong Kian Lin, head of research at
Singapore-based RHB Securities.
    Philippine shares fell nearly 1 percent and were
headed for their sixth straight session of declines, with
consumer cyclicals and utilities losing the most. 
    "Expecting negative bias in trading today because of hawkish
comments of the Fed overnight regarding the possibility of a
rate hike next month, that's bad overall for emerging countries
which includes the Philippines," said Ralph Bodollo, a property
analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities Inc.
    SM Investments Corp and Jollibee Foods Corp 
fell 2.18 percent and 1.12 percent, respectively. 
    Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, parent of one
of the Philippines' biggest power producers, fell as much as 2.8
percent to its lowest in two months.
    Thai shares fell about 0.3 percent, with energy and
industrials losing the most. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
 and Thai Oil Pcl posted their biggest
intraday percentage loss in more than a week.
    Crude oil futures continued to slip as the dollar held
around three-week highs and industry stocks data indicated a
build in U.S. crude inventories. 
    The Malaysian stock market was closed for a holiday.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                           
  Change at 0445 GMT                                      
  Market              Current       previous     Pct Move
                                    close        
  Singapore           2828.86       2828.39      0.02
  Bangkok             1541.8        1546.13      -0.28
  Manila              7723.42       7794.93      -0.92
  Jakarta             5373.624      5362.316     0.21
  Ho Chi Minh         671.39        672.67       -0.19
                                                 
  Change this year                               
  Market              Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore           2828.86       2882.73      -1.87
  Bangkok             1541.8        1288.02      19.70
  Manila              7723.42       6952.08      11.10
  Jakarta             5373.624      4593.008     17.00
  Ho Chi Minh         671.39        579.03       15.95
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
