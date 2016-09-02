FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mark time ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets marked time
on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could provide
clues on when the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have
added about 180,000 jobs in August, wages to nudge up and for
overall unemployment rate to dip to 4.8 percent. 
    Analysts said that a payrolls reading of around over 200,000
could even prompt the Federal Reserve to consider raising rates
at its next meeting in three weeks time, whereas under 100,000
would push back expectations of a rate rise into 2017.
 
    There is a 36 percent chance that the rate hike would happen
in September, but the fact is that the Fed usually doesn't like
to raise rates before the November presidential election, so it
may happen in December, said Grace Aller, head of research at AP
Securities in Manila.
    "The movement of the U.S. markets tonight will dictate the
movement in the (Asian) markets next week."
    Thai shares closed 1.2 percent lower after declining
as much as 1.5 percent to their lowest in nearly a month,
dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks. For the week, they
eased 1.8 percent.
    Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, the country's
largest hospital operator, lost about 3.8 percent after it cut
its full-year revenue growth target to 8-10 percent from 11-12
percent due to lower-than-expected growth in the first half.
 
    Singapore shares fell to their lowest in two months,
battered by telecom stocks such as Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd 
    Telecom stocks lost ground after Australia's TPG Telecom
 and two local firms submitted expressions of interest
to the Singapore telecommunications regulator in an auction of
radio airwaves later this year that is aimed at establishing a
fourth mobile operator. 
    Philippine shares rose 0.4 percent, snapping seven
session of losses, and posted their fourth straight weekly loss.
    Vietnam was closed for a holiday. 
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                             
  Change on day                                             
  Market                Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore             2803.92       2816.47      -0.45
  Bangkok               1521.48       1539.71      -1.18
  Manila                7807.42       7773.31      0.44
  Jakarta               5353.461      5334.547     0.35
  Kuala Lumpur          1671.79       1670.55      0.07
                                                   
  Change this year                                 
  Market                Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore             2803.92       2882.73      -2.73
  Bangkok               1521.48       1288.02      18.13
  Manila                7807.42       6952.08      12.30
  Jakarta               5353.461      4593.008     16.56
  Kuala Lumpur          1671.79       1692.51      -1.22
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

