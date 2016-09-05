FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand falls in thin volumes; Singapore up
September 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand falls in thin volumes; Singapore up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets closed mixed on
Monday with Thailand falling the most after heavy domestic fund
selling, while financials supported gains in Singapore.
    Asian shares outside Japan were up 1.6
percent to their highest in about three weeks after
lower-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased investor concerns of
a September interest rate hike.
    "September is a very event-heavy month," said Victor Felix,
an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila, referring
to the meetings of the Fed, OPEC, the Bank of England and the
Bank of Japan next week, and the G20 this month.
    Investors are closely tracking these events and market
movements will be data driven, Felix said.
    Singapore shares led gains in the region and ended
1.7 percent higher. Financial shares gained the most, with
United Overseas Bank and DBS Holdings 
leading the sector.
    Thai shares fell about 2 percent in thin trading
volumes and posted their biggest intraday percentage fall since
June 24. 
    The Thai stock market has performed exceptionally well this
year and is one of the best in Asia, said Adithep Vanabriksha,
chief investment officer for Thai equities at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
    "However, there are inherent risks with investment into
smaller, more volatile emerging markets, and Thailand is no
exception", Adithep said.
    "The last 10 years of political divide and the recent bombs
in southern Thailand are a reminder of the political risks we
face, while economically growth has been hit with a slump in
exports. Under the circumstances and given how well the market
has done, bouts of profit-taking are to be expected."
    Institutional investors sold a net 4.86 billion baht 
($140.42 million) on Friday, and sold a total of 9.27 billion
baht last week.
    Philippines closed 0.56 percent lower, led by losses
in utilities.
    The Philippine market fell because of a knee-jerk reaction
to the bombings in Davao. 
    "It has been trending down all of August because of net
foreign selling, but we think this will reverse. Investments
will flood back in and blue chips will rally," said AB Capital's
Felix, adding that he expected it to end flat for the week.
    For Asian Companies click; 
    
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                                
  Change on day                                                
  Market                   Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                         Close        
  Singapore                2851.74       2803.92      1.71
  Bangkok                  1492.52       1521.48      -1.90
  Manila                   7764.05       7807.42      -0.56
  Jakarta                  5356.954      5353.461     0.07
  Kuala Lumpur             1678.08       1671.79      0.38
  Ho Chi Minh              664.55        669.19       -0.69
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore                2851.74       2882.73      -1.08
  Bangkok                  1492.52       1288.02      15.88
  Manila                   7764.05       6952.08      11.68
  Jakarta                  5356.954      4593.008     16.63
  Kuala Lumpur             1678.08       1692.51      -0.85
  Ho Chi Minh              664.55        579.03       14.77
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

