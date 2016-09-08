FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish as investors eye ECB meet; Thailand down 1 pct
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish as investors eye ECB meet; Thailand down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks were trading
largely lower on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, as
investors waited for clarity on further easing steps and where
key policy rates are headed when the European Central Bank meets
later in the day.
    The ECB is expected to keep policy rates unchanged, but is
likely to take further stimulus measures by extending its asset
purchase programme by the end of this year, according to a
Reuters poll. 
    Broader Asian shares dropped after four days of gains which
took them to their highest since late July last year. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT.
    Investors also shrugged off data showing China's August
exports fell less than markets had expected, while imports
unexpectedly expanded for the first time in 22 months.
 
    Thai shares fell as much as 1.4 percent, their
lowest in nearly 2 months. Consumer staples and industrial
stocks lost ground, with Big C Supercenter Pcl falling
0.5 percent and CP All Pcl down 1.2 percent.
    Apart from the global factors (ECB meeting and Chinese trade
data), investors are worried about foreign inflows into the Thai
market, said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with KGI
Thailand.
    Philippines rose marginally after falling to its
lowest in over 2 months in early trade.
    Financials and telecom stocks climbed, with SM Prime
Holdings Inc rising 1.5 percent and PLDT Inc 
gaining 1.4 percent.
    Singapore fell 0.4 percent, dragged down by
financials and consumer staples, while Vietnam rose
marginally.
    Indonesia and Malaysia were flat.
    
 
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change at 0500                                       
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2882.37       2893.65      -0.39
  Bangkok          1472.16       1487.2       -1.01
  Manila           7638.13       7619.1       0.25
  Jakarta          5378.037      5381.354     -0.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1688.91       1689.57      -0.04
  Ho Chi Minh      663.05        661.28       0.27
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2882.37       2882.73      -0.01
  Bangkok          1472.16       1288.02      14.30
  Manila           7638.13       6952.08      9.87
  Jakarta          5378.037      4593.008     17.09
  Kuala Lumpur     1688.91       1692.51      -0.21
  Ho Chi Minh      663.05        579.03       14.51
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

