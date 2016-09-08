FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of ECB meet; Thailand falls more than 2 pct
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of ECB meet; Thailand falls more than 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
sluggish on Thursday, with Thailand falling more than 2 percent,
as investors waited for a crucial European Central Bank meeting
later in the day for clues regarding its monetary policy.
    Nearly all analysts polled by Reuters expect ECB rates to
remain unchanged, though there is speculation that President
Mario Draghi will announce an extension of its 80 billion euro
of monthly asset buys. 
    Investors also shrugged off data showing China's August
exports fell less than markets had expected, while imports
unexpectedly expanded for the first time in nearly two years.
 
    Thai shares ended down 2.1 percent, their lowest
close in two months. Siam Commercial Bank Pcl lost 1.3
percent, while Siam Cement Pcl was down 1.5 percent.
    Boost from ECB (meet) and Chinese data may not be that
beneficial for the Thai market in the near term as local factors
might trigger a correction, said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an
analyst with KGI Securities Thailand.
    "Thailand may continue to underperform in the near term," he
said.
    Vietnam shares closed 0.7 percent higher, snapping
four sessions of losses. Utilities and healthcare stocks led the
index with Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rising 2.4
percent and Dhg Pharmaceutical Joint-Stock Co gaining 3
percent.
    The Vietnamese market has not been following the regional
trend over the last few days with some buying opportunities
emerging during the day, said Fiachra MacCana, head of research
at Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    "The underlying trend is unclear with the market bumping
into stiff resistance at higher price points," MacCana said.
    Philippine shares closed 0.6 percent higher, after
falling to its lowest in more than 2 months in early trade.
    Financials and telecom stocks led the gainers with Ayala
Land Inc rising 0.7 percent, while PLDT Inc 
was up 3.2 percent.
    Singapore was flat, while Indonesian shares 
fell marginally.
    As of 0940 GMT, broader Asian shares were up marginally,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gaining 0.2 percent.     
    
        
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2894.48       2893.65      0.03
  Bangkok          1455.38       1487.2       -2.14
  Manila           7667.07       7619.1       0.63
  Jakarta          5371.078      5381.354     -0.19
  Kuala Lumpur     1691.38       1689.57      0.11
  Ho Chi Minh      666.07        661.28       0.72
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2894.48       2882.73      0.41
  Bangkok          1455.38       1288.02      12.99
  Manila           7667.07       6952.08      10.28
  Jakarta          5371.078      4593.008     16.94
  Kuala Lumpur     1691.38       1692.51      -0.07
  Ho Chi Minh      666.07        579.03       15.03
 
 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

