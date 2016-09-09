FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall after N. Korea nuclear tests, ECB
September 9, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall after N. Korea nuclear tests, ECB

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Sept 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday in line with broader Asian peers after North Korea
conducted its fifth and largest nuclear test, while uncertainty
over the prospect of further easing from the European Central
Bank weighed on sentiment.
    The ECB held interest rates on hold as expected on Thursday
and said it will study policy options to ensure it can pursue
its unprecedented money-printing programme but did not hint at
the anticipated extension of its asset purchases. 
    "ECB's disappointing comments were the key driver of today's
market weakness across the region," said Taye Shim, an analyst
with Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    "Most market participants were waiting for the ECB to
announce some aggressive stimulus measures or at least an
extension to their current asset purchases programme which they
failed to."
    North Korea conducted a nuclear test that was more powerful
than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, with the nation saying it
had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic
missile. 
    Indonesian shares dropped 1.7 percent to their
lowest in nearly six weeks, with financials and telecoms
weighing down the index, and posted a weekly fall of 1.3
percent.
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT fell 2.6
percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT lost 3.1
percent.
    The Indonesian market declined because foreign investors
were "taking profits", Shim added.    
    Philippine shares closed 1.1 percent lower, with
financials and consumer staples among the biggest losers. They
declined 2.9 percent this week.
    Index heavyweight PLDT Inc led the losers with a
drop of 3.7 percent, while Jollibee Foods Corp lost 4.5
percent.
    Singapore shares closed down 0.7 percent after losing
as much as 1 percent earlier in the day, but posted a gain of
2.5 percent for the week.
    Financials and telecoms pulled down the index on Friday,
with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and DBS Holdings
Ltd among the biggest losers.
    Vietnam shares closed marginally higher but were down
0.4 percent for the week.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 1 percent at 0940 GMT.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2873.33       2894.48      -0.73
  Bangkok          1445.28       1455.38      -0.69
  Manila           7581.79       7667.07      -1.11
  Jakarta          5281.917      5371.078     -1.66
  Kuala Lumpur     1686.44       1691.38      -0.29
  Ho Chi Minh      666.88        666.07       0.12
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2873.33       2882.73      -0.33
  Bangkok          1445.28       1288.02      12.21
  Manila           7581.79       6952.08      9.06
  Jakarta          5281.917      4593.008     15.00
  Kuala Lumpur     1686.44       1692.51      -0.36
  Ho Chi Minh      666.88        579.03       15.17
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

