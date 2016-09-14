FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish on Fed rate hike uncertainty
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 14, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish on Fed rate hike uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
traded lower on Wednesday in line with Asian peers, as rising
bond yields and volatility forced investors to unwind positions
and uncertainty over global central banks' next moves hurt risk
appetite.
    While the rise in U.S. bond yields was in part due to heavy
Treasury and corporate debt supply, it also reflected concerns
about the limits of global central bank policy in reviving
growth. 
    U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> are pricing in only about
a 10 percent chance of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its
policy review next week.
    Inflows into emerging-market equity funds amounted to $24
billion over the past 10 weeks, the highest on record, according
to Bank of America Merrill Lynch flow data. 
    An index of market volatility soared to its highest
in three months.
    Indonesian shares declined as much as 1.7 percent in
their biggest percentage fall in nearly 3 months and hit a near
two-month low, with energy and consumer non-cyclical stocks
among the biggest losers.
    "Expect profit-taking by foreign investors to continue for
the time being - which should weigh on prices and valuations,"
said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities, adding that
escalating concerns over a Fed rate hike next week should also
keep investors on the sidelines.
    United Tractors Tbk PT was down 3.7 percent, while
Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT fell 1.3 percent.
    Malaysian shares dropped about 1 percent in their
biggest intraday percentage fall since June 24 and hit their
lowest since Aug. 5.
    Financial stocks led the losers with Hong Leong Bank Bhd
 falling 1.68 percent and Public Bank Bhd 
losing 1.72 percent.
    Singapore shares fell marginally with Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd shedding 1 percent and
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust down 2.3 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Thailand and Vietnam 
shares rose marginally.   
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                           
  Change at 0416 GMT                                      
  Market              Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2808          2818.38      -0.37
  Bangkok             1450.99       1446.84      0.29
  Manila              7524.98       7550.27      -0.33
  Jakarta             5137.19       5215.567     -1.50
  Kuala Lumpur        1661.39       1677.18      -0.94
  Ho Chi Minh         660.31        659.72       0.09
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market              Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore           2808          2882.73      -2.59
  Bangkok             1450.99       1288.02      12.65
  Manila              7524.98       6952.08      8.24
  Jakarta             5137.19       4593.008     11.85
  Kuala Lumpur        1661.39       1692.51      -1.84
  Ho Chi Minh         660.31        579.03       14.04
 
 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

