a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls most in over 3 months
September 16, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls most in over 3 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slumped 2 percent on
Friday in their biggest percentage fall in over three months as
investors booked profits after the previous session's gains,
while most other Southeast Asian markets rose after lacklustre
U.S. retail sales data reduced prospects of a Fed rate hike next
week.
    Futures traders are now pricing in a 12 percent chance of a
rate increase this month, down from 15 percent on Wednesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Consumer price inflation
data due later in the day is the next test for rates-focused
traders.  
    The Philippine stock index fell for a fourth session
in five, pulled down by consumer cyclicals and utilities, and
posted a weekly decline of 0.4 percent. 
    SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc
 dropped 3.7 percent each.
    Investors are taking profit from the last-minute "jolt" on
Thursday, said Anton Alfonso, an analyst with RCBC Securities
Inc, adding that local shares would track the movement in U.S.
markets in the coming week.
    Singapore shares ended 0.8 percent higher, snapping
four consecutive sessions of falls, with financials and energy
stocks leading the gains.
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.3 percent, while
Keppel Corp Ltd gained 0.8 percent.
    Diminished prospects of a Fed rate hike boosted overall
risk-on sentiment, said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with
Mizuho Bank.
    For the week, Singapore shares declined 1.6 percent.    
    Thai stocks ended 1.1 percent higher, with
technology and telecom shares gaining the most. Advanced Info
Service Pcl gained 2.8 percent, while KCE
Electronics Pcl rose 3.1 percent.   
    Malaysia was closed for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                       
  Change on day                                       
  Market             Current      Prev close  Pct Move
  Singapore          2827.45      2805.52     0.78
  Bangkok            1479.07      1463.39     1.07
  Manila             7553.76      7708.42     -2.01
  Jakarta            5267.769     5265.819    0.04
  Ho Chi Minh        651.31       656.18      -0.74
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market             Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore          2827.45      2882.73     -1.92
  Bangkok            1479.07      1288.02     14.83
  Manila             7553.76      6952.08     8.65
  Jakarta            5267.769     4593.008    14.69
  Ho Chi Minh        651.31       579.03      12.48
 

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
