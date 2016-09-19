FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up ahead of key central bank meetings
September 19, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up ahead of key central bank meetings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
trading higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, ahead
of crucial central bank meetings in the United States and Japan.
    The Federal Reserve is set for a lively debate on Tuesday
and Wednesday and could give a clear signal of an interest rate
rise to come even if it follows market expectations for a pause
this month. 
    "We expect soft market movements ahead of the FOMC meeting
and the BOJ monetary policy meeting," said Taye Shim, an analyst
with Daewoo Securities in Jakarta, adding he expected a
continuation of the status quo.
    The Bank of Japan meets on Wednesday and could well go in
the opposite direction by easing policy, though conflicting
reports on what it might do have stoked much uncertainty.
    Sources have said the BOJ will consider making negative
interest rates the centrepiece of future easing by shifting its
prime policy target away from base money. 
 
    Indonesian shares outperformed other markets in the
region and were headed for their third straight session of
gains, helped by telecom services stocks including
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT.
    Singapore shares were marginally higher, helped by
gains in oil stocks as global crude prices rose almost 2 percent
after Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to
reaching an output stabilising deal and as clashes in Libya
raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be
disrupted. 
    Rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries
 rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
    Vietnam shares rose after five consecutive sessions
of falls, supported by financial stocks. Vietcom Bank 
gained 3.29 percent.
    Malaysia was little changed, while Philippines
 receded 0.2 percent.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained 1.1 percent. 
    
    For Asian Companies click; 
    
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                             
  Change at 0344                                            
 GMT                                               
  Market             Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore          2835.99       2827.45         0.30
  Bangkok            1483.66       1479.07         0.31
  Manila             7530.11       7553.76         -0.31
  Jakarta            5305.413      5267.769        0.71
  Kuala Lumpur       1653.16       1652.99         0.01
  Ho Chi Minh        654.5         651.31          0.49
                                                   
  Change this year                                 
  Market             Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore          2835.99       2882.73         -1.62
  Bangkok            1483.66       1288.02         15.19
  Manila             7530.11       6952.08         8.31
  Jakarta            5305.413      4593.008        15.51
  Kuala Lumpur       1653.16       1692.51         -2.32
  Ho Chi Minh        654.5         579.03          13.03
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
