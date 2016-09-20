FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Tread water as BOJ, Fed looms; Philippines up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tread water as BOJ, Fed looms; Philippines up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
flat with a negative bias on Tuesday as investors nervously
awaited the outcome of the central bank meetings in Japan and
the United States, with speculations rife that the Bank of Japan
will make crucial changes to its easing programme.
    BOJ officials have suggested that there is room to cut
interest rates further, despite criticism that they are hurting
financial institutions and even damaging economic
sentiment. 
    Investors are also keeping an eye on the meeting of the
Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged in September, for any hints on the timing of a rate
hike.    
    "We consider FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to be a
non-event, hence we turn our attention to the Bank of Japan,"
Daewoo Securities analyst Taye Shim said in a note.
    Asian markets will follow Wall Street movements closely,
said Grace Aller of AP Securities in Manila.    
    Thai shares fell 1 percent to snap five sessions of
gains, underperforming other markets in the region.
    Financials led the falls with Kasikornbank Pcl,
Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, shedding 1.3
percent.
    Singapore shares were marginally lower with energy
stocks declining on a decline in global oil prices after
Venezuela said global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in
order to bring production down to consumption levels. 
    Indonesian shares eased after the previous session's
surge, with news company Tempo Inti Media Tbk PT as
the biggest percentage loser.
    Indonesia's central bank likely will cut its benchmark
interest rate for the fifth time this year on Thursday to try to
spur economic growth, a Reuters poll showed. 
    Bucking the trend, Philippine shares rose 0.7 percent
with financial stocks driving the gains after a Reuters poll
showed the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate steady on Thursday.
    The poll also showed that if inflation picks up and the U.S.
Fed tightens its policy, the Philippine central bank may turn
hawkish next year. 
    
    For Asian Companies click; 
    
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                              
  Change at 0357 GMT                                         
  Market              Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2846.34       2852.14         -0.20
  Bangkok             1477.63       1492.73         -1.01
  Manila              7630.52       7575.84         0.72
  Jakarta             5308.579      5321.841        -0.25
  Kuala Lumpur        1647.67       1651.71         -0.24
  Ho Chi Minh         655.43        657.89          -0.37
                                                    
  Change this year                                  
  Market              Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore           2846.34       2882.73         -1.26
  Bangkok             1477.63       1288.02         14.72
  Manila              7630.52       6952.08         9.76
  Jakarta             5308.579      4593.008        15.58
  Kuala Lumpur        1647.67       1692.51         -2.65
  Ho Chi Minh         655.43        579.03          13.19
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.