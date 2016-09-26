FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall in line with Asian peers; U.S. presidential debate awaited
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
September 26, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall in line with Asian peers; U.S. presidential debate awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Suhail Hassan Bhat
    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Monday, in line with Asian peers, after last week's gains while
investors shifted their attention from central banks to American
politics.
    Investors awaited Monday evening's U.S. presidential debate
between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which will take place
early on Tuesday in Asian time zones, the first of three debates
ahead of the November elections. 
    If the Republican nominee Donald Trump comes out good in the
debate, it will raise the "uncertainty coefficient because he is
unorthodox", said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with
Mizuho Corp Bank in Singapore.
    Philippine shares were headed for a second straight
session of falls, with financials and industrials leading the
decline. 
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 0.54
percent, while container terminals operator International
Container Terminal Services Inc dropped 5.5 percent to
its lowest in nearly two weeks.
    Singapore shares fell after Friday's gains, weighed
down by industrials and financials. Diversified company Jardine
Matheson Holdings dropped 0.4 percent, while Jardine
Cycle & Carriage Ltd fell 1.34 percent. 
    Stocks related to the oil and gas sector also declined, as
Saudi Arabia and arch rival Iran were making little progress in
achieving preliminary agreement ahead of talks by major crude
exporters next week aimed at freezing production. 
    Rig builder Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries
 fell nearly 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
    Investors also awaited industrial production data for August
due later in the day for clues about the domestic economy. A
Reuters poll showed industrial production is expected to have
edged higher from the previous month. 
    Thai shares were on track for a second straight
session of declines, withered by financials and energy stocks
including PTT Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank.
    Malaysia was marginally down after four straight
sessions of gains, Indonesia fell after three
consecutive sessions of rises, and Vietnam was lower
after five consecutive sessions of gains.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock
index fell 0.5 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change at 0353                                       
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        2849.3        2856.95      -0.27
  Bangkok          1487.29       1492.88      -0.37
  Manila           7650.57       7723.6       -0.95
  Jakarta          5359.118      5388.908     -0.55
  Kuala Lumpur     1668.33       1670.99      -0.16
  Ho Chi Minh      672.16        674.09       -0.29
                                              
  Change this                                 
 year                                         
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2849.3        2882.73      -1.16
  Bangkok          1487.29       1288.02      15.47
  Manila           7650.57       6952.08      10.05
  Jakarta          5359.118      4593.008     16.68
  Kuala Lumpur     1668.33       1692.51      -1.43
  Ho Chi Minh      672.16        579.03       16.08
 
    

 (Reporting by Suhail Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.