SE Asia Stocks-Investors decode Clinton-Trump debate; Philippines extends falls

By Anusha Ravindranath Sept 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell 1 percent to a more than one-week low on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and industrial stocks, while Vietnam stocks rallied for a seventh straight session with financials leading the gains. Other Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed as investors decoded the first U.S. presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Clinton accused Trump of having a long history of racist behaviour, while Trump said Clinton "doesn't have the stamina" to be president. Both Trump and Clinton, shown in opinion polls to be the least liked White House candidates in modern history, hoped to use the debate to erase lingering voter doubts and address campaign-trail weaknesses. "For me it was Hillary who won the debate, but only by a slight margin," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila. "I think markets are reacting neutrally to the debate," he said, adding that investors would probably wait for the next two debates to get a clear picture of who might take the lead. Philippine shares fell for a third straight session with Petron Corp and Ayala Corp among the bottom movers. "We (Philippine markets) are dealing with our own political noise here," said Victor Felix, adding that investors and analysts would like to see President Rodrigo Duterte talking more about growth and expansion, and less about drug-war and killings. The peso hit a fresh seven-year low against the dollar, extending losses on concerns about the impact of Duterte's policies on capital inflows and international relations. Vietnam shares touched a more than two-month peak with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam rising 3.5 percent. Singapore shares rose with Singapore Airlines and DBS Group Holdings among the top gainers, while Indonesian shares fell for a second straight session, weighed down by telecoms and financials. Thai stocks rose marginally, driven by gains in healthcare and industrial sectors. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2856.37 2849.94 0.23 Bangkok 1493.92 1490.14 0.25 Manila 7551.21 7632.46 -1.06 Jakarta 5344.921 5352.139 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1663.29 1669.5 -0.37 Ho Chi Minh 680.65 677.04 0.53 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2856.37 2882.73 -0.91 Bangkok 1493.92 1288.02 15.99 Manila 7551.21 6952.08 8.62 Jakarta 5344.921 4593.008 16.37 Kuala Lumpur 1663.29 1692.51 -1.73 Ho Chi Minh 680.65 579.03 17.55 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)