a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Investors decode Clinton-Trump debate; Philippines extends falls
September 27, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Investors decode Clinton-Trump debate; Philippines extends falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell 1 percent to a
more than one-week low on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and
industrial stocks, while Vietnam stocks rallied for a seventh
straight session with financials leading the gains.
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed as investors
decoded the first U.S. presidential debate between Democrat
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. 
    Clinton accused Trump of having a long history of racist
behaviour, while Trump said Clinton "doesn't have the stamina"
to be president.  
    Both Trump and Clinton, shown in opinion polls to be the
least liked White House candidates in modern history, hoped to
use the debate to erase lingering voter doubts and address
campaign-trail weaknesses.     
    "For me it was Hillary who won the debate, but only by a
slight margin," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital
Securities Inc in Manila. 
    "I think markets are reacting neutrally to the debate," he
said, adding that investors would probably wait for the next two
debates to get a clear picture of who might take the lead.
    Philippine shares fell for a third straight session 
with Petron Corp and Ayala Corp among the
bottom movers.  
    "We (Philippine markets) are dealing with our own political
noise here," said Victor Felix, adding that investors and
analysts would like to see President Rodrigo Duterte talking
more about growth and expansion, and less about drug-war and
killings. 
    The peso hit a fresh seven-year low against the
dollar, extending losses on concerns about the impact of
Duterte's policies on capital inflows and international
relations. 
    Vietnam shares touched a more than two-month peak
with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development
of Vietnam rising 3.5 percent.
    Singapore shares rose with Singapore Airlines
 and DBS Group Holdings among the top
gainers, while Indonesian shares fell for a second
straight session, weighed down by telecoms and financials. 
    Thai stocks rose marginally, driven by gains in
healthcare and industrial sectors. 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
  day                                         
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2856.37       2849.94      0.23
  Bangkok          1493.92       1490.14      0.25
  Manila           7551.21       7632.46      -1.06
  Jakarta          5344.921      5352.139     -0.13
  Kuala Lumpur     1663.29       1669.5       -0.37
  Ho Chi Minh      680.65        677.04       0.53
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        2856.37       2882.73      -0.91
  Bangkok          1493.92       1288.02      15.99
  Manila           7551.21       6952.08      8.62
  Jakarta          5344.921      4593.008     16.37
  Kuala Lumpur     1663.29       1692.51      -1.73
  Ho Chi Minh      680.65        579.03       17.55
 


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
