a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines snaps 3-day losing streak
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines snaps 3-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Suhail Hassan Bhat
    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks edged higher
on Wednesday, with the Philippine index gaining after three
sessions of losses while shares in Vietnam hit an
eight-and-a-half-year high.
    Analysts said sentiment towards riskier assets improved
after data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence this month
hit its highest since 2007. 
    Philippine shares led other markets in the region,
driven by financials and industrials, with SM Prime Holdings
 and JG Summit Holdings among the top
performers.
    Vietnam shares rose for the eighth straight session
to record their longest streak of wins since March 2014, with
nearly every sector, including energy, ending in positive
territory.
    Oil prices rose after sharp losses in the previous session,
as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks,
although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to
curb output kept a lid on gains. 
    "The energy sector is still volatile as the oil oversupply
cut is yet to come," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with
Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. 
    Indonesian shares recouped early losses to post a
second session of gains, mainly driven by financial stocks.
    Singapore shares were down 0.08 percent while
Malaysia closed flat. 
    Thailand posted a fourth straight session of
declines, with blue-chips Siam Commercial Bank,
Kasikornbank Pcl and Advanced Info Service
 among the losers.
    Asian shares spent much of the trading session in negative
territory, on investor concern about the state of the European
banking sector and oil prices. 
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        2858.01       2860.23      -0.08
  Bangkok          1479.58       1489.39      -0.66
  Manila           7586.96       7557.34      0.39
  Jakarta          5425.337      5419.604     0.11
  Kuala Lumpur     1664.96       1664.72      0.01
  Ho Chi Minh      686.72        684.89       0.27
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2858.01       2882.73      -0.86
  Bangkok          1479.58       1288.02      14.87
  Manila           7586.96       6952.08      9.13
  Jakarta          5425.337      4593.008     18.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1664.96       1692.51      -1.63
  Ho Chi Minh      686.72        579.03       18.60
 
 (Reporting by Suhail Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
