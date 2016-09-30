FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lower as Deutsche Bank woes spook investors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian share markets fell on
Friday tracking Asian peers as concerns over the stability of
Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank, prompted investors to
pull back from financial stocks.
    Negative sentiment spilled over to regional markets with
banking names facing fresh trouble after U.S.-listed shares of
Deutsche Bank hit a record low overnight following a report that
trading clients had withdrawn excess cash and positions held in
the German lender. 
    "The concern over Deutsche Bank's stability was driving down
Wall Street. I think, that negative sentiment is spilling over
to Asia and other regional markets," said Victor Felix, an
analyst with AB Capital Securities. 
    "I'm not surprised that Singapore's financial index is
taking losses as it is more of a Western-oriented market."
    Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower in early trade with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 losing 0.5 percent.
    Singapore shares were the worst hit with the index
falling over 1 percent. Financials, the biggest constituent of
the index, fell with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United
Overseas Bank Ltd among the worst performers. 
    Vietnam markets dropped, ending a nine-day winning
streak, while Indonesia drifted lower after three
sessions of gains. 
    Philippine stocks snapped two sessions of gains with
financials, the biggest index component, losing ground.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                           
 Change at 0352 GMT                                       
  Market              Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                    Close        
  Singapore           2859.37       2885.71      -0.91
  Bangkok             1487.65       1491.43      -0.25
  Manila              7651.44       7714.86      -0.82
  Jakarta             5426.88       5431.957     -0.09
  Kuala Lumpur        1664.74       1669.64      -0.29
  Ho Chi Minh         687.57        688.55       -0.14
                                                 
  Change so far this                             
 year                                            
  Market              Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore           2859.37       2882.73      -0.81
  Bangkok             1487.65       1288.02      15.50
  Manila              7651.44       6952.08      10.06
  Jakarta             5426.88       4593.008     18.16
  Kuala Lumpur        1664.74       1692.51      -1.64
  Ho Chi Minh         687.57        579.03       18.75
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

