FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Down; Indonesia falls on cigarette tax hike concerns
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down; Indonesia falls on cigarette tax hike concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended lower on
Friday with Indonesia posting its biggest intraday percentage
loss in over two weeks as the announcement of a tax hike on
cigarettes weighed on tobacco companies.
    Indonesia's finance minister on Friday said the government
would raise the excise tax on cigarettes by an average of 10.5
percent next year, and also intensify its crackdown on the
illegal circulation of cigarettes. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended down 1.24 percent,
led by falls in major cigarette makers PT Hanjaya Mandala
Sampoerna Tbk and PT Gudang Garam Tbk. The
index fell 0.45 percent on the week.
    A decline in oil prices and concerns over German lender
Deutsche Bank spooked investors in regional markets, with
financial and energy stocks losing ground.  
    Singapore shares finished lower, but gained 0.44
percent on the week. Blue-chips Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
 and Singapore Airlines Ltd were among the
top losers on the index.
    A weak peso pushed down Philippine stocks, which
closed over 1 percent lower led by losses in telecom and
consumer non-cyclicals. The index also posted its biggest
quarterly percentage loss in a year.
    The Philippine peso in September saw its steepest monthly
drop in 16 years as concerns grew that President Duterte's
policies may keep driving foreign investors out of the country.
 
    "Investors are concerned about this headline-grabbing
rhetoric from the president. They are looking for buzz words
like growth and economic development," said Victor Felix, an
analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila.
    "I project that this weakness in the peso will continue," he
added.   
    Malaysian stocks closed 1 percent lower, dragged
down by financials and consumer cyclicals, while Vietnam snapped
a nine-day winning streak to end down 0.41 percent, but gained 
1.7 percent on the week.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on the                                         
 day                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2869.47       2885.71      -0.56
  Bangkok          1483.21       1491.43      -0.55
  Manila           7629.73       7714.86      -1.10
  Jakarta          5364.804      5431.957     -1.24
  Kuala Lumpur     1652.55       1669.64      -1.02
  Ho Chi Minh      685.73        688.55       -0.41
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        2869.47       2882.73      -0.46
  Bangkok          1483.21       1288.02      15.15
  Manila           7629.73       6952.08      9.75
  Jakarta          5364.804      4593.008     16.80
  Kuala Lumpur     1652.55       1692.51      -2.36
  Ho Chi Minh      685.73        579.03       18.43
 

 (Reporting Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.