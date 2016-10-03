FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia up more than 1 pct
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia up more than 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were up
on Monday, mirroring gains in Asian peers that climbed as
concerns over stability of German lender Deutsche Bank eased,
with Indonesia recovering from previous session's losses to rise
more than 1 percent.
    Sentiment also got a boost after oil prices stabilised on
hopes the OPEC cut on output would help re-balance markets.
 
    In Asia, a report that Deutsche Bank was negotiating a much
smaller fine with the U.S. Department of Justice pushed shares
higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.8 percent.  
    Indonesia outperformed regional markets, supported by gains
in shares of basic materials and consumer cyclical companies. 
    "We are seeing some positive sentiment because Jokowi
(Indonesian President Joko Widodo) has asked for a higher budget
in terms of capex in 2017," said Harry Su, an analyst with
Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. 
    "If this comes through then obviously spending would
increase, which in turn could be positive for GDP growth." 
    The Jakarta Post reported on Saturday that the Indonesian
government planned to improve the quality of government spending
after recent budget cuts. (bit.ly/2dCNAie)
    "The easing of Deutsche Bank concerns also lent some support
for JCI's (Jakarta Composite Index) performance this morning,"
Su added.
    Philippine shares bounced back, driven by gains in
industrials and consumer non-cyclical stocks.
    Singapore shares were flat, while Thai stocks 
rose, boosted by gains in energy shares.
    PTT PCL was up 2.06 percent, while Thai Oil PCL
 notched up gains of more than 1 percent.
    The Malaysian stock market was closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change at 445                                         
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2870.81       2869.47      0.05
  Bangkok          1491.78       1483.21      0.58
  Manila           7663.08       7629.73      0.44
  Jakarta          5421.21       5364.804     1.05
                                              
  Ho Chi Minh      572.74        572.27       -0.08
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2870.81       2882.73      -0.41
  Bangkok          1491.78       1288.02      15.82
  Manila           7663.08       6952.08      10.23
  Jakarta          5421.21       4593.008     18.03
                                              
  Ho Chi Minh      572.74        579.03       -1.09
 

 (Reporting Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
