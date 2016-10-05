FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on economic, political woes; Indonesia down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on economic, political woes; Indonesia down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell more than 1
percent on Wednesday on growing economic concerns and as
political tensions rose after President Duterte's verbal
outburst against the U.S.
    In his latest salvo, Duterte said he was realigning his
foreign policy because the United States had failed the
Philippines, adding that at some point "I will break up with
America". 
    "Increasingly, Duterte has been aligning more and more with
China and Russia and less with the West, so that definitely puts
a strain on foreign investments, especially in equities," said
Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila.
    Consumer inflation in the Philippines raced to an 18-month
high in September as prices of food and utilities rose, while
the central bank said more data, including outlook on inflation
would be needed before it could adjust its required reserves.
  
    The Philippine index clocked its biggest intra-day
percentage loss in more than two weeks, led by a big sell-off in
telecom stocks.
    Indonesian shares shed over 1 percent and posted
their biggest intra-day percentage loss in three weeks.
    "RSI (relative strength index) is showing the index has been
overbought, indicating weakness for the JCI (Jakarta Composite
Index )in the next 2-3 days," said Gina Nasution, an analyst
with Trimegah Securities.
    Shares of oil and gas firms Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero)
Tbk PT and Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT 
fell after a local media report that President Jokowi is
expected to cut gas prices in November. bit.ly/2dqV9c9
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets remained soft following
a report that the European Central Bank may taper asset
purchases, while investors were also spooked by prospects of a
U.S. interest rate hike in the coming months. 
    Thai stocks hit their highest in a month, before
closing almost flat. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                         
 Change at 912 GMT                                      
  Market            Current       previous     Pct Move
                                  close        
  Singapore         2881.79       2884.64      -0.10
  Bangkok           1509.92       1509.78      0.01
  Manila            7639.79       7719.24      -1.03
  Jakarta           5420.648      5472.317     -0.94
  Kuala Lumpur      1662.92       1661.25      0.1
  Ho Chi Minh       687.04        684.2        0.42
                                               
 Change so far                                 
 this year                                     
  Market            Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore         2881.79       2882.73      -0.03
  Bangkok           1510.28       1288.02      17.26
  Manila            7639.79       6952.08      9.89
  Jakarta           5420.648      4593.008     18.02
  Kuala Lumpur      1662.92       1692.51      -1.75
  Ho Chi Minh       687.04        579.03       18.65
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath; Additional reporting by
Susan Mathew and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.