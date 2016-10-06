FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Singapore hits 1-month high
October 6, 2016 / 4:26 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Singapore hits 1-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, reflecting gains in Asian peers, as strong economic
data from the United States lifted investor sentiment.
    Data released on Wednesday showed activity in the U.S.
services sector rebounded to an 11-month high in September,
following similarly upbeat news from factories on Monday when
the Institute of Supply Management reported factory activity
shrugged off weakness in August. 
    However, rising optimism about the U.S. economy boosted bets
that the Federal Reserve would raise rates in December.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.2 percent. 
    Singapore shares climbed to their highest in a month,
supported by gains in financials, the biggest constituent of the
index, and oil and gas stocks.
    Crude prices rallied overnight to hit their highest since
June after the fifth unexpected weekly drawdown in U.S. crude
inventories bolstered hopes that major producers will agree to
cut output next month. 
    "I think data from the United States overnight and a rise in
oil prices boosted investor sentiment," said Ong Kian Lin of RHB
Securities Singapore Pte Ltd. "Market conditions definitely look
quite peaceful now."
    Indonesian shares were flat, while Vietnam 
rose for a third straight session to hit a one-week high.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares edged down and were
headed for a second session of falls in lacklustre trading.
Financial stocks led the losses with Security Bank Corp
 and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co among the
bottom movers.
    "I think Philippines is driven by local forces at the
moment," said Reuben Mark Angeles of First Metro Securities
Brokerage Corp.
    "We have some noise that is shaking the political stability
of the country. But I think the market is a bit quiet now
compared to yesterday." 
    The Philippine stock index shed 1 percent on Wednesday after
political tensions rose on President Rodrigo Duterte's verbal
outburst against the United States. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0353                                        
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2891.44       2880.69      0.37
  Bangkok          1513.99       1509.92      0.27
  Manila           7624.87       7639.79      -0.20
  Jakarta          5420.48       5420.648     0.00
  Kuala Lumpur     1665.53       1662.92      0.16
  Ho Chi Minh      690.48        687.04       0.50
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        2891.44       2882.73      0.30
  Bangkok          1513.99       1288.02      17.54
  Manila           7624.87       6952.08      9.68
  Jakarta          5420.48       4593.008     18.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1665.53       1692.51      -1.59
  Ho Chi Minh      690.48        579.03       19.25
 


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

