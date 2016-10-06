FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore, Thailand hit 1-month peak
October 6, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore, Thailand hit 1-month peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, following stronger Asian peers, as sentiment was
upbeat on encouraging economic data from the United States.
    Data released on Wednesday showed that activity in the
world's largest economy's services sector boomed to an 11-month
high in September. 
    However, growing optimism about the U.S. economy raised bets
that the Federal Reserve might hike rates in December.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.4 percent. 
    Singapore shares climbed to their highest in a month,
aided by gains in financials, the biggest constituent of the
index, and industrial stocks. 
    "I think data from the United States overnight and a rise in
oil prices boosted investor sentiment," said Ong Kian Lin of RHB
Securities Singapore Pte Ltd. "Market conditions definitely look
quite peaceful now."
    Oil prices had jumped overnight to hit their highest since
June. Although they dipped on Thursday, prices still remained
near more than three-month highs. 
    Thai stocks rallied for a fourth straight session,
touching their highest in a month during the session. Energy
shares and consumer non-cyclicals were among the big gainers. 
    Thailand's economic recovery has been on track amid steady
interest rates, its central bank chief said, suggesting that
policy easing is not expected for the time being. 
    "We have decided to hold policy rates constant for quite
some time now because the policy rate has been quite low and the
economic recovery has been on the path that we had expected," he
said. 
    Malaysian shares posted their third session of
gains, while the Philippines ended marginally lower. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell for a second day,
dragged down by telcos and consumer cyclicals.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                                
  Market                  Current       previous     Pct Move
                                        close        
  Singapore               2885.22       2880.69      0.12
  Bangkok                 1513.86       1509.92      0.26
  Manila                  7620.16       7639.79      -0.26
  Jakarta                 5409.344      5420.648     -0.21
  Kuala Lumpur            1666.73       1662.92      0.23
  Ho Chi Minh             687.32        687.04       0.04
                                                     
 Change so far this year                             
  Market                  Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore               2885.22       2882.73      0.09
  Bangkok                 1515.69       1288.02      17.68
  Manila                  7620.16       6952.08      9.61
  Jakarta                 5409.344      4593.008     17.77
  Kuala Lumpur            1666.73       1692.51      -1.52
  Ho Chi Minh             687.32        579.03       18.70
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
