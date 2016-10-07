FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of U.S. jobs data; Philippines hits over 1-wk low
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of U.S. jobs data; Philippines hits over 1-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Oct 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, in line with Asian peers, ahead of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day that could signal when the Federal Reserve
would next raise interest rates.
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week to a near 43-year low, data released
on Thursday showed, boding well for Friday's closely-watched
payroll report. 
    Strong U.S. jobs numbers could fuel the possibility of a Fed
rate hike later this year and ripple through markets. Economists
polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by
175,000. 
    The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that a
disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could
disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in
Asia. 
    Asian shares fell with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent.
 
    Philippine shares fell for a third straight session
and hit their lowest in more than a week with telcos leading the
decline.
    The Philippine market is down mostly due to political
concerns as has been the case for the past few days, said Grace
Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
    A lot of data coming out of the United States paint the
picture of the economy being on a firmer footing and Fed
officials are running out of reasons to delay rate hikes
further, she added.
    Singapore shares posted their biggest intra-day
percentage loss in a week, weighed down by consumer services and
financial stocks.
    The Jakarta Composite Index touched a one-week low
and was headed for a third straight session of falls, while Thai
shares fell after four days of gains.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change at 0339                                        
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2872.21       2880.69      -0.45
  Bangkok          1511.79       1513.86      -0.14
  Manila           7585.11       7620.16      -0.46
  Jakarta          5384.883      5409.344     -0.45
  Kuala Lumpur     1663.87       1666.73      -0.17
  Ho Chi Minh      685.92        687.32       -0.20
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        2872.79       2882.73      -0.34
  Bangkok          1511.79       1288.02      17.37
  Manila           7585.11       6952.08      9.11
  Jakarta          5384.883      4593.008     17.24
  Kuala Lumpur     1663.87       1692.51      -1.69
  Ho Chi Minh      685.92        579.03       18.46
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

