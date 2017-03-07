FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Tread water ahead of Fed meeting
March 7, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tread water ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    March 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
little changed in dull trade on Tuesday as investors were
cautious ahead of a widely expected  interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve next week amid concerns about President
Donald Trump's economic policies.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank
might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15,
and may move faster after that than it has in years.

    "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be
ready for a rate hike when the U.S. Federal Reserve meets next
week unless this Friday's jobs report is a disaster," Net
Research Asia, a Singapore-based equity research house, said in
a note.
    The U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday includes non-farm
payrolls, seen rising by 190,000 in a Reuters poll.         
    U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday as investors grew uneasy
over uncertainties around Trump's economic agenda.
    Philippine shares snapped three sessions of gains,
dragged down by consumer and industrial stocks with SM
Investments Corp losing 1.5 percent. The biggest loser
was conglomerate LT Group Inc with a drop of 4 percent.
    The Philippine central bank governor said on Tuesday that
the banking regulator saw no reason to change its monetary
policy stance even after inflation picked up to its fastest pace
in 27 months in February.
    Consumer prices rose 3.3 percent but was within the range
the central bank had expected, the statistics agency
said.
    "The Philippine inflation data has minimal impact," said
Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc,
adding that everybody was looking for a Fed rate hike.
    Singapore shares rose after two sessions of falls,
buoyed by financials and industrials. Real estate company
CapitaLand Ltd gained 2.3 percent, while automotive
conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd climbed 0.6
percent.
    Thailand shares fell for a third consecutive
session, dragged down by consumer stocks.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
  Market            Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         3130.44      3121.51         0.29
  Bangkok           1549.87      1553.61         -0.24
  Manila            7294.52      7313.87         -0.26
  Jakarta           5402.615     5409.817        -0.13
  Kuala Lumpur      1728.66      1727.36         0.08
  Ho Chi Minh       716.54       716.29          0.03
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market            Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         3130.44      2880.76         8.67
  Bangkok           1549.87      1542.94         0.45
  Manila            7294.52      6840.64         6.6
  Jakarta           5402.615     5296.711        2.00
  Kuala Lumpur      1728.66      1641.73         5.30
  Ho Chi Minh       716.54       664.87          7.8
 

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

