FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of Fed meeting
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Aparajita Saxena
    March 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected
to raise interest rates.
    Investors are awaiting cues on the U.S. economy along with
the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on
Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting
is a done deal.
    "Investors are booking profits across the market in
anticipation of a rate hike. We are seeing some sourness in
sentiment from Wall Street's losses last night as well," said
Theodore Tan, an analyst with AP Securities.
    U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as weakness in drug and
financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of
declines in more than a month.
    "Asian shares have risen for the past six weeks, so some
amount of profit-taking is normal," Tan added.
    Thai shares came off two-month lows to close
marginally higher, buoyed by energy stocks. Oil majors PTT Pcl
 and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
gained 1.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, after investors
actively bought shares of the two blue chip companies, analyst
said.
    Financials were the biggest losers, with Group Lease Pcl
 diving 25.52 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 13.
    Led by financials, Singapore shares ended 0.5 percent
higher after a flat opening.
    The three big Singapore banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1
percent, while exchange operator Singapore Exchange
climbed 1.5 percent.
    Philippines shares ended flat, with telecom stocks
gaining the most. PLDT Inc rose 6.6 percent after it
issued a robust full-year outlook, while Globe Telecom
climbed 4.7 percent.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; CHANGE ON DAY
  Market             Current      Previous      Pct Move
                                  Close         
  Singapore          3145.29      3130.44       0.47
  Bangkok            1551.73      1549.87       0.12
  Manila             7294.56      7294.52       0.00
  Jakarta            5393.764     5402.615      -0.16
  Kuala Lumpur       1725.54      1728.66       -0.18
  Ho Chi Minh        716.6        716.54        0.01
                                                
  Change this year                              
  Market             Current      End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore          3145.29      2880.76       9.18
  Bangkok            1551.73      1542.94       0.57
  Manila             7294.56      6840.64       6.63
  Jakarta            5393.764     5296.711      1.83
  Kuala Lumpur       1725.54      1641.73       5.10
  Ho Chi Minh        716.6        664.87        7.78
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.