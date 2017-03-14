FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher ahead of Fed meet; Indonesia hits 4-mth peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    March 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up in thin trade on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained
subdued ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve that is widely expected to raise interest rates.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the U.S. central
bank would likely hike rates at its March 14-15 policy meeting.

    "Markets are mixed for the time being ahead of the Federal
Reserve meeting," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based
Asiasec Equities. "There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment,
which is what's holding back the positions of most markets."
    In Indonesia, shares hit a 4-month high, led by
financials and energy stocks.
    An index of the 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.6
percent.
    Bank Central Asia touched a near 5-month peak,
while conglomerate United Tractors rose as much as 2.9
percent.
    "The construction sector improved from a year ago, which has
boosted sentiment in Indonesia," said Cruz. "There is also a
rally in mining stocks, as coal prices have rebounded lately."
    Philippine shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, led by
industrials. 
    Conglomerate SM investments rose as much as 2.5
percent, extending gains from the previous session. 
    Food and beverages producer Universal Robina rose
as much as 3.2 percent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in
nearly two months.
    Vietnam rose slightly, with utilities and consumer
staples leading the gains. Petrovietnam Gas joint Stock
rose as much as 3.1 percent, while food processor Masan Group
 rose to its highest in more than two months.
    Singapore fell 0.2 percent, as real estate and
consumer staples lost ground.  
    Property developer CapitaLand and Thai Beverage
 both fell as much as 1.6 percent.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.3 percent as of 0450 GMT.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0451 GMT 
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3141.66       3147.15      -0.17
  Bangkok          1537.1        1535.51      0.10
  Manila           7268.67       7233.09      0.49
  Jakarta          5445.544      5409.372     0.67
  Kuala Lumpur     1722.3        1721.92      0.02
  Ho Chi Minh      712.94        710.17       0.39
                                              
  Change so far                               
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3141.66       2880.76      9.06
  Bangkok          1537.1        1542.94      -0.38
  Manila           7268.67       6840.64      6.07
  Jakarta          5445.544      5296.711     2.81
  Kuala Lumpur     1722.3        1641.73      4.91
  Ho Chi Minh      712.94        664.87       6.98
 


 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

