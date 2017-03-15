FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as wary investors await Fed rate outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as wary investors await Fed rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    March 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Wednesday with markets pricing in an immediate rate hike, even
as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's view on the pace
of interest rate increases after its policy meet ends later in
the day.
    The Fed will announce its decision at 1800 GMT in
Washington, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference
half an hour later.
    Investors are waiting for the final outcome of the Fed
meeting, said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle
Equities Inc. 
    Indonesian shares ended flat with Bank Rakyat
Indonesia gaining 0.8 percent while Bank Negara
Indonesia rose 0.4 percent, offsetting losses in
utilities.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
rate unchanged in its meeting tomorrow, even if the Fed raises
rates, a Reuters poll shows.
    "Bank Indonesia now seems to be more focused on trying to
protect the currency in the event of market volatility. In fact,
Indonesia is expected to witness further capital outflows post
the Fed rate hike," said Kunal Kumar Kundu, economist at Societe
Generale.  
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
was down 0.2 percent.
    Singapore stocks were down 0.2 percent as Jardine
Matheson lost 1.1 percent and DBS Group shed
0.3 percent.    
    Vietnam lost 0.2 percent with the industrial sector
leading the decline as Vietjet Aviation JSC lost 6.2
percent, while Malaysia shed 0.3 percent, snapping a
three-day gaining streak.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         3137.43       3143.4          -0.19
  Bangkok           1540.8        1543.15         -0.15
  Manila            7253.79       7261.75         -0.11
  Jakarta           5432.381      5431.585        0.01
  Kuala Lumpur      1717.36       1722.47         -0.30
  Ho Chi Minh       713.14        714.71          -0.22
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market            Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         3137.43       2880.76         8.91
  Bangkok           1540.8        1542.94         -0.14
  Manila            7253.79       6840.64         6.00
  Jakarta           5432.381      5296.711        2.56
  Kuala Lumpur      1717.36       1641.73         4.61
  Ho Chi Minh       713.14        664.87          7.3
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.