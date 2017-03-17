FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up as dollar rally eases; Indonesia closes at record high
March 17, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up as dollar rally eases; Indonesia closes at record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    March 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as the U.S.
Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of monetary
tightening. 
     The U.S. central bank delivered an interest rate increase
on Wednesday as anticipated, but it did not alter its earlier
forecast for a total of three rate increases this year.

    That disappointed some investors who had hoped for hints of
a possible fourth hike in 2017 and for more aggressive forecasts
for next year.
    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.1 percent to 100.26.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained 0.4 percent.
    "Regional markets gained as the dollar rally waned. They had
been pricing in the rate hike since last week," said Victor
Felix, an equity analyst with AB Capital Securities, adding that
a stronger dollar had been pressuring blue chip stocks.
    "Dollar bulls are closing their positions towards the
weekend and that has tapered out the rally," he said.
    Indonesian stocks gained 0.4 percent to hit a record
closing high of 5,540.43 after the central bank kept the key
interest rate unchanged and forecast a positive growth for the
economy for the first quarter on 2017.
    The index rose 2.8 percent on the week, its biggest weekly
jump since the last week of December.
    Financial and mining-related stocks led the gains, with Bank
Rakyat gaining 3.8 percent and United Tractors
 adding 5.1 percent. 
    An index of the 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.5
percent, bringing its weekly gain to 3.3 percent.
    Philippine shares rose 0.9 percent to hit its highest
close in seven weeks and posted a 2.8 percent weekly gain.
    Financial stocks BDO Unibank and Ayala Land
 gained 1.8 percent. 
    Singapore shares ended 0.2 percent up at its highest
since August 2015, with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
gaining 4.1 percent and telecom company Starhub adding
2.1 percent.  
    The index logged its sixth straight winning week, adding 1.2
percent on the week.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam stocks fell 0.6 percent as
industrial stocks FLC Faros Construction JSC and CII
Bridges and Roads Investment JSC lost nearly 7 percent.
    The index lost 0.2 percent over the week. 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY 
    
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         3169.38       3163.52         0.19
  Bangkok           1560.98       1557.05         0.25
  Manila            7345.02       7278.6          0.91
  Jakarta           5540.432      5518.241        0.40
  Kuala Lumpur      1745.2        1737.14         0.46
  Ho Chi Minh       710.54        714.92          -0.61
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market            Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         3169.38       2880.76         10.02
  Bangkok           1560.98       1542.94         1.17
  Manila            7345.02       6840.64         7.4
  Jakarta           5540.432      5296.711        4.60
  Kuala Lumpur      1745.2        1641.73         6.30
  Ho Chi Minh       710.54        664.87          6.9
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

