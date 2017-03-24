FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Lacklustre ahead of U.S. healthcare vote
March 24, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lacklustre ahead of U.S. healthcare vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    March 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Friday, with some investors dipping a toe back into
risk trades after a few sessions of swings in sentiment,
although voting on U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare bill
was postponed.
    Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with
Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes
vote on the healthcare bill later in the day.
    Investors regard the vote as test for the Trump presidency
that could show whether it can muster the backing needed to push
through fiscal measures central to its economic agenda.
    Markets have been consolidating due to a lack of news, said
Jose Vistan, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities,
adding that most markets were looking for cues from developments
in major economies, particularly the United States.
    Singapore shares rose 0.2 percent, heading for their
second consecutive session of gains, led by financial and energy
stocks.
    The big three Singapore banks rose between 0.4 percent and
0.8 percent, while Keppel Corp Ltd gained 0.7 percent.
    Investors await February manufacturing data, due out later
in the day, for leads on the city-state's economy.
    Philippine shares fell 0.1 percent, weighed down by
financials and consumer staples.
    The market is watching out for the fiscal reform programmes,
including a hike in government spending, of the current
administration, which are going to dramatically change the
physical landscape, said Vistan.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 0.2
percent, while Food and beverages producer Universal Robina Corp
 dropped 1.6 percent.
    Indonesia was marginally lower, while an index
 of the 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.1 percent.
    Vietnam rose 0.4 percent, led by financials and
industrials, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade
of Viet Nam rising 0.3 percent.
    Thailand and Malaysia were flat.
    Malaysia's consumer price index in February rose
to an eight-year high at 4.5 percent, government data showed.

    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0431 GMT    
  Market            Current       Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore         3134.46       3126.93          0.24
  Bangkok           1570.67       1568.72          0.12
  Manila            7293.05       7301.03          -0.11
  Jakarta           5557.513      5563.759         -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur      1747.44       1747             0.03
  Ho Chi Minh       722.16        719.56           0.36
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market            Current       End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore         3134.46       2880.76          8.81
  Bangkok           1570.67       1542.94          1.8
  Manila            7293.05       6840.64          6.6
  Jakarta           5557.513      5296.711         4.92
  Kuala Lumpur      1747.44       1641.73          6.44
  Ho Chi Minh       722.16        664.87           8.6
   

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Additional Reporting by Sindhu
Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.