By Sandhya Sampath March 24 Southeast Asian stock markets took a breather on Friday ahead of a crucial vote on a U.S. healthcare bill that could show whether President Donald Trump can muster the backing needed to push through fiscal measures key to his economic agenda. All eyes in global financial markets were fixed on stuttering Republican efforts to pass a replacement for Obamacare on Friday, with failure likely to undermine faith in Donald Trump's promise to deliver a "phenomenal" U.S. tax reform. Most markets were looking for cues from developments in major economies, particularly the United States, said Jose Vistan, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities, adding markets were consolidating due to a lack of firm triggers. Singapore shares ended 0.5 percent higher after the city-state reported that factory output in February rose 12.6 percent from a year earlier. The index fell 0.9 percent on week, its first weekly decline in seven weeks. Vietnam ended up 0.4 percent, after earlier hitting its highest in more than nine years. The index posted a weekly gain of 1.6 percent, snapping three straight losses on week. Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade rose 1.1 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp closed 2.4 percent higher. Thailand rose marginally, with energy stocks contributing the most to gains on the index. PTT PCL was up 1.5 percent. The index added 0.8 percent for the week. Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower, dragged down by financials and utilities. The index lost 1 percent over the week. SM Prime Holdings Inc lost 1.1 percent, while Jollibee Foods Corp closed 1.2 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3142.9 3126.93 0.51 Bangkok 1573.51 1568.72 0.31 Manila 7269.62 7301.03 -0.43 Jakarta 5567.134 5563.759 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1745.75 1747 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 722.14 719.56 0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3142.9 2880.76 9.10 Bangkok 1573.51 1542.94 1.98 Manila 7269.62 6840.64 6.3 Jakarta 5567.134 5296.711 5.11 Kuala Lumpur 1745.75 1641.73 6.34 Ho Chi Minh 722.14 664.87 8.6 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)