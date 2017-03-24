By Sandhya Sampath
March 24 Southeast Asian stock markets took a
breather on Friday ahead of a crucial vote on a U.S. healthcare
bill that could show whether President Donald Trump can muster
the backing needed to push through fiscal measures key to his
economic agenda.
All eyes in global financial markets were fixed on
stuttering Republican efforts to pass a replacement for
Obamacare on Friday, with failure likely to undermine faith in
Donald Trump's promise to deliver a "phenomenal" U.S. tax
reform.
Most markets were looking for cues from developments in
major economies, particularly the United States, said Jose
Vistan, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities,
adding markets were consolidating due to a lack of firm
triggers.
Singapore shares ended 0.5 percent higher after the
city-state reported that factory output in February rose 12.6
percent from a year earlier.
The index fell 0.9 percent on week, its first weekly decline
in seven weeks.
Vietnam ended up 0.4 percent, after earlier hitting
its highest in more than nine years. The index posted a weekly
gain of 1.6 percent, snapping three straight losses on week.
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
rose 1.1 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock
Corp closed 2.4 percent higher.
Thailand rose marginally, with energy stocks
contributing the most to gains on the index. PTT PCL
was up 1.5 percent.
The index added 0.8 percent for the week.
Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower, dragged
down by financials and utilities. The index lost 1 percent over
the week.
SM Prime Holdings Inc lost 1.1 percent, while
Jollibee Foods Corp closed 1.2 percent lower.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 3142.9 3126.93 0.51
Bangkok 1573.51 1568.72 0.31
Manila 7269.62 7301.03 -0.43
Jakarta 5567.134 5563.759 0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1745.75 1747 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 722.14 719.56 0.36
Change on year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3142.9 2880.76 9.10
Bangkok 1573.51 1542.94 1.98
Manila 7269.62 6840.64 6.3
Jakarta 5567.134 5296.711 5.11
Kuala Lumpur 1745.75 1641.73 6.34
Ho Chi Minh 722.14 664.87 8.6
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)