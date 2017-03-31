FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall in lacklustre trade
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall in lacklustre trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    March 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell in
line with broader Asia on Friday, with Indonesia
retreating after hitting a record high for the second time this
week.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.6 percent as investors balanced positions
on the last day of the quarter.
    "At this point, the end of the quarter, most of the markets
are simply moving sideways as they prepare for the second
quarter," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec
Equities Inc.
    Indonesian stocks closed 0.4 percent lower but
posted their fifth quarterly gain in six, adding 5.1 percent.
    "The next big catalyst for Indonesia would be the
fourth-quarter earnings and S&P's potential rating upgrade by
May or June," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based
Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
    Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has a "BB plus"
rating on Indonesia - one notch below the investment
grade.
    "S&P is still very much in a wait-and-see mode as they have
said that they need to be convinced in terms of the fiscal
condition in Indonesia and that they are also quite concerned
about the low GDP," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana
Securities in Indonesia, adding that it was not clear whether
the rating agency would upgrade rating.
    Singapore stocks posted a gain of 10.2 percent for
the quarter, their biggest since March 2012. Financials
accounted for nearly half the gains on Friday, with DBS Group
Holdings Ltd closing 0.5 percent higher.
    Vietnam shares fell 0.2 percent after hitting a more
than nine-year high earlier in the session.
    Malaysian shares fell 0.5 percent, with losses in
financial stocks weighing on the index. AMMB Holdings Berhad
 shed 2.9 percent. The Malaysian stock index posted its
first quarterly gain in four. 
    Thai shares were down 0.3 percent, but extended
gains into a fifth straight quarter, adding 2.1 percent in the
last three months. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on day                           
 Market          Current     previous   Pct Move
                             close      
 Singapore       3175.11     3173.24    0.06
 Bangkok         1575.11     1579.88    -0.30
 Manila          7311.72     7332.59    -0.28
 Jakarta         5568.106    5592.952   -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur    1740.09     1749.25    -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh     722.31      723.86     -0.21
                                         
 Change on year                          
 Market          Current     End 2016   Pct Move
 Singapore       3175.11     2880.76    10.22
 Bangkok         1575.11     1542.94    2.08
 Manila          7311.72     6840.64    6.9
 Jakarta         5568.106    5296.711   5.12
 Kuala Lumpur    1740.09     1641.73    5.99
 Ho Chi Minh     722.31      664.87     8.6
 
 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Additional reporting by
Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

