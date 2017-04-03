FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Indonesia shares hits record high
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
April 3, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Indonesia shares hits record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Krishna V Kurup
    April 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended in positive
territory on Monday, with Indonesia hitting a record high on
better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March.
    Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.9 percent,
hitting their highest level during the session, with consumer
stocks accounting for nearly half the gains on the index.
    The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended
March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an
analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities.
    The country also saw its annual inflation rate easing to
3.61 percent in March, against expectations for it to stay
steady near the previous month's 3.83 percent.
    Conglomerate Astra International Tbk Pt rose 1.7
percent, while PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk ended 1.3
percent higher.
    Broader Asian markets were also off to a good second-quarter
start, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan up 0.4 percent, by 0940 GMT.
    Markets in the region continued their rally in March, after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a gradual pace of monetary
tightening at its March 14–15 meeting. tmsnrt.rs/2o1qtAN

    Investors are also looking out for U.S. payroll data due on
Friday and U.S. President Donald Trump's first meeting with
counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday.
    Philippine shares finished 0.4 percent higher. Real
estate stocks and financials led the gainers, with property
developer SM Prime Holdings rising 1.41 percent, while
Bank of the Philippine Islands closed up 2.3 percent.
    Thailand and Singapore closed up 0.4 percent
each, while Vietnam ended flat.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        3187.51       3175.11      0.39
  Bangkok          1580.86       1575.11      0.37
  Manila           7341.65       7311.72      0.41
  Jakarta          5606.789      5568.106     0.69
  Kuala Lumpur     1745.49       1740.09      0.31
  Ho Chi Minh      722.38        722.31       0.01
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3187.51       2880.76      10.65
  Bangkok          1580.86       1542.94      2.46
  Manila           7341.65       6840.64      7.30
  Jakarta          5606.789      5296.711     5.85
  Kuala Lumpur     1745.49       1641.73      6.32
  Ho Chi Minh      722.38        664.87       8.60
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

