FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain marginally; Indonesia closes at record high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain marginally; Indonesia closes at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    April 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between U.S.
President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart later this
week, while Indonesia closed at a record high and the
Philippines ended at an over 5-month high.
    Southeast Asian stocks tracked their Asian peers, which were
subdued following an overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors
sold stocks and looked to safe havens with political uncertainty
overshadowing positive U.S. economic data and global
manufacturing growth.
    Indonesia closed 0.8 percent higher, helped by a rally in
energy stocks as coal prices rose following supply disruptions
due to rail line damage in cyclone-hit northeast Australia.

    "Coal price is now moving north again to $89/tonne, after
stabilizing at around $80-82/tonne," Jakarta-based Maybank Kim
Eng Securities said in a note. 
    Mining contractor United Tractors Tbk closed at a
near 5-year high, while coal miner PT Adaro Energy
ended 7 percent higher. 
    The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 1.1 percent to close at a 6-month high.
    The Philippine index ended 1.4 percent higher, pushed up by
real estate and financial stocks.
    "Corporate earnings in the Philippines have been pretty
solid for 2016," said Victor Felix, equity analyst at AB Capital
Securities.
    "We've also seen foreign inflows over the past few days,
which bucks the recent trend of foreign selling seen in the
Philippines," Felix added.
    Property developer SMP Prime Holdings closed about
3 percent higher, while conglomerate Ayala Corp ended at
a 6-month high.
    Singapore closed 0.3 percent lower, bogged down by
Financials. DBS Group ended down 0.9 percent, while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 0.6 percent.
    Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam closed
marginally higher.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3179.06       3187.51      -0.27
  Bangkok          1583.67       1580.86      0.18
  Manila           7446.49       7341.65      1.43
  Jakarta          5651.823      5606.789     0.80
  Kuala Lumpur     1747.19       1745.49      0.10
 Ho Chi Minh       724.14        722.38       0.24
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3179.06       2880.76      10.35
  Bangkok          1583.67       1542.94      2.64
  Manila           7446.49       6840.64      8.86
  Jakarta          5651.823      5296.711     6.70
  Kuala Lumpur     1747.19       1641.73      6.42
 Ho Chi Minh       724.14        664.87       8.91
 
   

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.