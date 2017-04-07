FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall after U.S. attack on Syria; Philippines up
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall after U.S. attack on Syria; Philippines up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    April 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets except the
Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader
Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against
an air base in Syria. 
    Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in
over five months.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered
missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in
America's "vital national security interest" against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 declined as much as 0.9 percent.
    The decline in the regional market is mainly due to (the
overnight) U.S. attack on Syria and the "geopolitical tension
has put some selling pressure in the regional markets," said
Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Singapore stocks, the biggest loser in the region,
fell as much as 1 percent, extending losses into a fourth
straight session, with financials accounting for nearly half of
the fall. DBS Group Holdings Ltd shed 0.7 percent.
    Indonesia snapped four sessions of gains and was
down 0.6 percent. Telecom stocks led the losses with
telecommunications and network services provider, Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk losing 1.2 percent.
    The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks
fell as much as 0.9 percent.
    Thailand slipped 0.2 percent while Vietnam
and Malaysia were flat.
    Philippine stocks rose as much as 1.3 percent and were on
track for a fourth session of gains in five. Gains in real
estate and Industrials stocks helped push the index higher.
    "There has been buying momentum (in Philippines) from
foreign investors which has pushed the index above the 7,700
barrier," Manny said, adding that foreign investors have been
selling relentlessly in the first quarter of the year due to a
lot of political noise.
    The sentiment turned positive after the Philippines economic
planning minister said on Thursday that the economy is expected
to expand between 6.5 and 7 percent in the first quarter or
sooner.
    It is expected that the (Philippine) president will be able
to garner hefty foreign investments during his upcoming visits
to China and the middle eastern countries, Manny added.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0451 GMT
    
 Market          Current      previous    Pct Move
                              close       
 Singapore       3159.86      3175.59     -0.50
 Bangkok         1578.94      1582.12     -0.20
 Manila          7644.97      7565.32     1.05
 Jakarta         5645.298     5680.239    -0.62
 Kuala Lumpur    1737.77      1739.56     -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh     723.26       723.22      0.01
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current      End 2016    Pct Move
 Singapore       3159.86      2880.76     9.69
 Bangkok         1578.94      1542.94     2.33
 Manila          7644.97      6840.64     11.8
 Jakarta         5645.298     5296.711    6.58
 Kuala Lumpur    1737.77      1641.73     5.85
 Ho Chi Minh     723.26       664.87      8.8
 



 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.